Taylor Swift drops new version of ‘Wildest Dreams’ amid viral TikTok trend hype

Fans are delighted after Taylor Swift dropped a snippet from the re-recorded version of her song ‘Wildest Dreams’ for those participating in the ‘slow zoom’ trend.

Over the past year, TikTok has really upped their game when it comes to the range of filters and effects that are available for people to try. These effects often become the basis for some weird and wonderful trends that spread across the app at incredible speeds.

In recent weeks, people have been obsessed with the ‘slow zoom’ filter, which as the name suggests, creates an automatic zoom-in effect that users can customize the length of.

People have been living their main character fantasy by combining this effect with Taylor Swift’s popular song ‘Wildest Dreams’ as a way of making them look like they’re in a movie or a music video.

Taylor joined TikTok back in August, and now even she’s getting in on the action by surprising fans with a snippet from her re-recorded version of ‘Wildest Dreams’ for fans to use in their videos.

Taylor is set to release the re-recorded version of her album RED in November, after Scooter Braun sold the masters for her first six albums to another company for a reported $300 million in 2019.

“If you guys want to use my version of Wildest Dreams for the slow zoom trend, here she is!” she wrote in a video with the new snippet. “Felt cute, might drop the whole song later.”

She then even uploaded her own version of the trend using her sound, in a video that got over four million likes.

Fans are naturally delighted that the star decided to surprise them with the snippet, and are even happier that she’s “taking ownership” of the TikTok trend inspired by her.