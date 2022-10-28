Taylor Swift sparks new TikTok Mastermind trend

Based out of Liverpool, Connor is Dexerto's UK News Editor having joined the website in 2018 with a degree in International Journalism. You can find him covering everything from CoD, GTA, FIFA, Apex Legends, and influencer boxing. Need to get in touch? Email Connor at [email protected]

Taylor Swift’s new album Midnights has spawned a TikTok trend around the song ‘Mastermind’ as TikTokers reveal how they got into some relationships. Though, not everyone is a fan.

As TikTok has grown and grown into an everyday social media app for everyone, plenty of users haven’t been shy in sharing their personal stories and relationships.

Naturally, some have gone extremely viral – no one will forget the Couch Guy TikTok in a hurry – as TikTokers try and one-up each other. With Taylor Swift dropping her long-awaited Midnights album, her lyrics have spawned new trends and sounds for TikTokers to use.

One of the ones that is currently taking over the video-sharing app is to do with the song Mastermind where, in one part, Swift’s lyrics talk about getting into a relationship “by design” though making it appear to be an accident, or even faith.

What is TikTok’s Taylor Swift Mastermind trend?

Well, some TikTokers have taken the lyrics and related it to some of their own relationships – mainly in the case of “boyfriend acquisitions.”

One TikToker claimed that she messaged her boyfriend with “20 book” recommendations after he sought them out on Instagram. She’d done a deep dive of his posts to send along his favorites and “impress him” even though she hadn’t read any.

“I brought him a book to borrow because I knew it would guarantee a second date and keep me on his mind until thanksgiving break and now we’re married,” she said.

Another claimed that she got her mom to hire her boyfriend as a maths tutor so that they could spend time together. “We’ve been dating for almost three years,” she added.

One post from TikToker lyssielooloo has garnered over 1 million views and talked about how she found a band on Spotify, learned the words to their songs, and tagged them in her Instagram stories to secure a date.

“I told him I didn’t really know anything about his music and now we’ve been dating for two years,” she said in the post.

Some users have been seeking further advice from the viral TikToks, asking for more tips and background into the stories. Though, not everyone is a fan of the posts.

“Idk I dont wanna have to play games to find love,” said one. “I’m sensing some of these stories are dramatized for the trend,” commented another. “I think these would be cute if the girls actually paid attention to the things the boys liked. Like if they actually read the books or listened to the music etc. This is just weird and lying IMO,” another added.