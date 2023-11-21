Taylor Swift fans suffer second-degree burns after attending concert

After Taylor Swift finished her third and final concert in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, fans are reportedly suffering from second-degree burns due to the insane temperatures on the metal floorings in the arena.

Taylor Swift is currently in the middle of the South American part of her ERAS tour, and she recently played three shows in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, in the middle of an extreme heatwave.

The first didn’t go as planned as Taylor Swift fan Ana Clara Benevides Machado, 23, died on November 17 of what many believe to be heat exhaustion. She was rushed from the Nilton Santos stadium in Rio de Janeiro to a first-aid center and then to the hospital. However, Ana sadly died an hour after reaching the hospital.

Many other fans also reportedly passed out due to the heat, which reached temperatures of over 138.7F (59.3C).

It’s now also been reported on social media that some concert attendees also suffered second-degree burns from the metal flooring.

Fans got second-degree burns at Taylor Swift concert in Brazil

It’s now been revealed that Ana wasn’t the only one to be impacted by the extreme temperature inside the stadium. Fans have taken to social media to share how they suffered second-degree burns as a result of the metal flooring in the arena.

One person shared photos of her legs wrapped up in bandages. She wrote on X: “I went to the Nilson Santos Stadium for the Taylor Swift concert and left with 3 second-degree burns.

“The metal plates that covered the floor of the premium track turned into a HOT PLATE at 40°C.”

Another concertgoer posted a photo of the burns on their legs and added that it was ‘inhumane’ inside the stadium.

“My friends and I were at the front and they let a lot of people pile up behind us pushing each other,” the concert-goer said.

“When they opened the entrance, I was pushed and fell to the ground HOT. I got two second-degree burns that wouldn’t stop burning in the sun.”

They continued to say that they were ‘crying in pain’ as a result of the burns and went to the medical center twice for treatment.