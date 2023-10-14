Taylor Swift fans spark backlash for turning Eras Tour film screening into “wild” concert

Taylor Swift’s new Eras Tour film is out and as fans flock for more insight into their favorite singer, some have caused a stir with their “wild” behavior in theatres.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour is officially out. Described as a “cinematic rendering” documenting the singer’s sixth headlining tour, her fans are jumping to buy their tickets.

Self-appointed “Swifties” are known for their passion, fanaticism, and high levels of participation when it comes to celebrating their favorite singer — but not everyone is necessarily on board with their high-energy antics.

Most recently, a group was filmed in a theatre singing and dancing with their phone flashlights on to Swift’s film, sparking outrage as the group was accused of ruining the experience for others.

TikTok account ‘tswift_22’ posted multiple videos showing off the theatre’s impromptu mosh-pit and calling the scene “Eras madness.”

In each, a large group of Swifties could be seen singing loudly along to songs and dancing all across the front of the cinema.

And while the videos suggested that every fan filmed was “having the time of their lives,” viewers expressed outrage over the eagerly-awaited film having likely been ruined for other theater-goers.

Calling the group’s behavior “wild”, many stated this put them off seeing the film in theatres and some even claimed they would instead wait for its release to streaming platforms.

“[Please], this isn’t a real concert I wanna actually hear Taylor and watch the movie,” one person wrote. Another said, “I thought we all agreed to not scream.”

Luckily, one person had some good news for those worried; “Mine was not like this: everyone was dancing in their seats and singing not screaming. Hopefully, this gives some nervous people some hope.”

