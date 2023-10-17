Taylor Swift fan runs from mall security after stealing ‘Eras Tour’ poster

A Taylor Swift fan may have been caught on camera stealing a Taylor Swift ‘Eras Tour’ poster, however, his ability to dodge security was a bit more skilled.

Having been one of the most celebrated pop stars over the last 17 years, it’s no surprise that Taylor Swift fans will go through high waters to gather some memorabilia pertaining to the ‘Cruel Summer’ singer.

So when someone was seen running through a shopping mall with a Taylor Swift ‘Eras Tour’ poster, people near the man were cheering him on.

Article continues after ad

The Swiftie eventually escaped the tricky situation by running through the mall doors. A video has since been uploaded to TikTok, where more Taylor Swift fans could comment on the relatability of wanting a poster of the singer.

Article continues after ad

Instagram: taylorswift Taylor Swift performing during her ‘Eras Tour.’

People cheered on the Swiftie as he ran from mall security with poster

While still on tour, Taylor Swift also released a movie about her long pop career and experience during her current ‘Eras Tour.’

The film debuted worldwide on October 13, 2023, and has been just as successful as the tour itself.

Article continues after ad

So successful that one Taylor Swift fan took it upon themselves to steal an ‘Eras Tour’ poster from a shopping mall in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Someone in the surrounding area recorded the Swiftie running from mall security. In the video, he’s seen fleeing down escalators with a pink Taylor Swift poster in hand.

Those who saw the viral TikTok thought the situation was hilarious. Some viewers even referenced Swift’s music in their comments, saying, “Getaway Car, Swiftie’s version.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

As well as, “Is this what Taylor meant with ‘take me home’ in her song ‘Style?’

Another fan commented that they would have done the same thing, saying, “No, because I’d genuinely do this.”

The video ended with the Swiftie running out the mall doors, seemingly escaping the mall security.

As for Taylor Swift, her ‘Eras Tour’ will continue until November 2024. Her movie, ‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour,’ will have a 13-week theatrical run. Additionally, it will be available for streaming afterward.