Taylor Lautner goes viral on TikTok recreating iconic Twilight scene with Jimmy Fallon

Actor Taylor Lautner has gone viral on TikTok after recreating one of his most iconic scenes as Jacob from The Twilight Saga: New Moon along with Jimmy Fallon.

Inspired by Stephanie Meyer’s Twilight Saga book series, the first movie of the same name was released back in 2008, and instantly caused a frenzy, garnering millions of fans across the world who fell in love with the paranormal romance story.

The series has been getting a lot of attention on social media over the past few years as part of what many are dubbing the ‘Twilight Renaissance,’ with people sharing some of their favorite scenes, cast moments, and inside jokes on apps like TikTok.

One viral meme from the franchise is based on a line that Taylor Lautner says in the second movie, New Moon, as his character Jacob Black, greeting the main character with the phrase, “Bella, where the hell have you been, loca?”

Now, Lautner has surprised fans by recreating his most iconic line from the series in a TikTok with Jimmy Fallon.

In the short clip, the actor walks in on Jimmy reading a copy of Twilight, before he parodies the original line by saying, “Jimmy, where the hell have you been, loca?” He ends the video with a vampire pun before the iconic Twilight theme starts playing.

Within less than a day, the video has garnered over 5 million views and 1.3 million likes and has been flooded with comments from people who loved seeing the iconic moment recreated over a decade later.

Click here if TikTok doesn’t load

“How did you get him to agree to this?” one comment with 99,000 likes read, another saying, “this is iconic.”

The viral collab came alongside Taylor’s appearance on the Tonight Show, and it’s clear that there’s still plenty out there who have fond memories of the Twilight franchise, as the star got a round of applause just for mentioning the movies in a story he was telling.

There’s no doubt that the clip will continue to garner more attention as it lands on people’s For You Pages, from Twilight fans both new and old.