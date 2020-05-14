Tayler Holder hits back at FaZe Adapt challenging him to fight

FaZe Adapt wants all the smoke, and has challenged the likes of TikTok stars Tayler Holder, Bryce Hall, Josh Richards and Luvanthony to fights—but Holder is not having the disrespect.

In what may be the cringiest, yet funniest internet beef since Ricegum and KSI’s convoluted musical feud, FaZe Clan’s Alex “Adapt” Pinkevich dropped a “TikTokers I’d love to fight” video, calling out some of the app’s most popular male personalities.

Of those receiving heat, Holder was the most prominent, as Adapt held no punches in emphatically calling him out first: “Taylor Holder. Honestly, the kid’s about 100 pounds. If I was blind, deaf and quadriplegic—I would still f**k that kid up. It’s ridiculous.”

While most of those called out decided not to reply, Holder jumped in on the action with the utmost speed: “Ridicalous. Damn, I’ve dropped a lot of people, but never FaZe member. Maybe I can add that one to my books, too.”

As it stands, sources are unable to verify how many people have in fact been dropped by the popular influencer. Holder seems best known for making dance videos and posing shirtless, so this is a surprising clap back—but we’re here for it.

Adapt is a pretty popular guy and traditionally known for his Call of Duty gameplay, with 2.3 million followers on Instagram and 443.5 thousand on TikTok. Holder, meanwhile, has 3.5 million followers on Instagram and another 10.6 million on TikTok.

Even without a dog in this fight, it’s hard not to hope this turns into a real thing. It could be like Logan Paul and KSI’s boxing match, but with about 100 less pounds on either side (and possibly even less pounds of muscle).

For reference, Adapt is 5’6” and Holder is 5’10”. Logan Paul and KSI are 6’2” and 6’0”, respectively. This welterweight bout would have been a phenomenal undercard before those big boys’ 2019 rematch.

As for the other guys called out, all but Anthony “Luvanthony” Reeves declined to take the bait; understandable, given FaZe Clan’s Jarvis “Jarvis” Kaye hopping onto Adapt’s video to drop this nugget: “I’mma delete this kid and then I’m taking your ting.”

In response, Luvanthony simply commented that “Jarvis wouldn’t last a second.”

For now, there are no updates, no scheduled duels and no word on a Part 2 for Adapt’s new series. However, if both sides want to break quarantine to try and break each other, a FaZe Clan vs. TikTok boys fight series would truly be peak content.

Holder does have the advantage of extra reach against Adapt, but the latter seems to have enough rage within him to compensate for that.

Still, as FaZe Clan's rivalry with OpTic Gaming reignited in the Call of Duty League, it's nice to see the brand get a new rivalry—this time against what appears to be all popular boys on social media.