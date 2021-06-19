Tayler Holder threatens “soft” KSI for roasting TikTokers vs YouTubers fight

TikTok star Tayler Holder hit back at KSI’s comments about the TikTokers vs YouTubers fights, calling him “soft” and challenging him to meet at his boxing gym.

Social media stars have been using boxing to settle their scores for a few years now, but it’s gone to completely new levels in 2021.

While the Paul brothers – Logan and Jake – have been fighting actual athletes, a whole host of TikTok and YouTube stars faced off in a jam-packed event known as Battle of the Platforms.

The YouTubers almost swept the entire event, with only Deji losing to Vinnie Hacker. While Tayler Holder’s bout with AnEsonGib was scored a draw at the time, the controversial result was eventually overturned, giving Gib the decision victory.

Plenty of people have chimed in about the event, mocking the standard of boxing on show, including KSI who claimed he’d beat everyone on the card pretty easily and roasted individual performances.

He took a shot at Tayler, joking that one of the punches landed by Gib made him look like fellow YouTuber Calfreezy. Well, Tayler clapped back in BreadBatch’s Instagram comments.

“That’s the ONLY clip anyone has of me getting hit. And people make such a big deal about it but do all of these dumbasses not understand its a contact sport,” Holder said before taking aim at KSI. “This kid swears he’s so good lol. Bruh you’re soft AF, that’s why you been ducking Jake Paul. Pull up to my gym whenever you want and It would be my pleasure to f**k you up.”

As some fans pointed out, KSI hasn’t lost inside of a boxing ring yet – beating both Joe Weller and Logan Paul, with the win over the latter coming in his professional debut – while Tayler has.

The TikTok star joins a long queue of content creators who have called out KSI, but the British YouTuber seems unmoved by the challenges. It remains to be seen if he’ll get back in the ring soon.