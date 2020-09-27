Tati Mitch hits out at "toxic" users while announcing TikTok departure

After a tumultuous month of fan backlash, TikTok star Tati Mitch - real name Tatyanna Mitchell - has announced that she is leaving the "toxic" platform for good.

Over the summer, Tati Mitch captured the hearts and attention of people all over TikTok with her relatable duets, dances and POVs, amassing a formidable following of 4.2 million fans on the app, as well as 226.4 million likes overall on her videos.

However, in an emotional statement posted to her Snapchat story, she has made it clear that she is willing to give that fame up after experiencing relentless bullying and harassment from other users on the app.

Referring to the regular criticism big names from the Hype and Sway Houses often receive, Tati says in her statement that "the amount of hate TikTokers receive is unbelievable", and that it impacts the mental health of content creators like herself "so bad".

Noting how quickly the perception of her had changed in comparison to her rise to fame in July, she said that the feelings of users can "switch so fast", and that whilst she "loves" her "loyal fans" and "making videos", she is "starting to dislike making videos on TikTok", and will instead be moving her platform over to YouTube, because "TikTok is extremely toxic and [she] can't take it anymore".

Fans took to Instagram to express their disappointment at her leaving the platform. One user commented that it is "disgusting" how "toxic" people are making TikTok, while another accused TikTok users of "hat[ing] on people for no reason".

After it was revealed she went to a party, a lot of users went up in arms against Tati, many of them commenting on her TikTok videos to express their anger. One user said that they had "lost respect" for Tati, while several others pointed out that she was "not immune" to the illness and had a responsibility to social distance.

What happened with Tati Mitch and Devin Caherly?

Her move to YouTube comes after a very public spat with on-off boyfriend Devin Caherly, with both of them taking to TikTok to address various cheating rumors and accusations against one another.

When Cahlery accused Tati of lying about him mistreating her, she commented on the video accusing him of "always playing the victim".

While it is unclear whether the very public breakdown of Devin and Tati's relationship is real or not - with one user commenting that they "can't even tell if the tevin drama is true or not anymore [sic]", users on Twitter are not being very forgiving of her either.

One user suggested that the public spat was solely for "attention", while another user suggested that it is "clear" that the two "don't actually like each other".

okay i don’t know if ppl know what i’m talking about but the tati and devin drama confuses the shit out of me like i’m pretty sure they are just doing it for attention but i just have no clue what the fuck is going on — hailey (@hsilberfarb) September 25, 2020

ok but its clear that tati and devin don’t actually like eachother — rachel (@rachel_oppong) September 13, 2020

Whatever happens between these two, let's hope that Tati will soon come back to TikTok stronger and happier than ever!