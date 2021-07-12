Tana Mongeau’s new relationship with Chris Miles is leaving fans confused

YouTube star Tana Mongeau announced her new romance on July 7 — but just a few days later, she claimed that the jig was over… until it suddenly wasn’t.

Tana Mongeau’s love life has seen quite a few twists and turns over the years. After publicly dating former Disney star Bella Thorne, the MTV starlet went on to date — then “marry” — fellow YouTuber Jake Paul.

The two separated shortly thereafter, leaving fans speculating that their “marriage” had merely been a stunt for views… but that isn’t the most confusing relationship Tana’s ever had, by far.

Instead, her current on-again, off again romance with American rapper Chris Miles is throwing fans for a loop — but don’t worry, we’ve got the timeline all sorted for those suffering from proverbial whiplash from this latest celebrity pairing.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Miles (@chrismiles)

Who is Tana Mongeau dating now?

On July 7, Tana posted a tweet that made the entire internet do a double-take. “I HAVE A BOYFRIENDDDDDDD,” she excitedly wrote. “7-7-202. I LOVE U 4 ETERNITY @RealChrisMiles.”

I HAVE A BOYFRIENDDDDDDD 7-7-2021 I LOVE U 4 ETERNITY @RealChrisMiles 💗💗💗💗💗💗💗 — CANCELLED (@tanamongeau) July 8, 2021

Chris Miles — real name Christopher Miles Marshak — is an American rapper signed with T3 Music Group, whose claim to fame stems from his viral audition for America’s Got Talent some time ago.

Read More: Vinnie Hacker fans baffled as his Tinder profile appears on LA billboard

Now, it looks like he’s dating Tana Mongeau… although it’s a little bit complicated.

Did Tana Mongeau and Chris Miles break up?

72 hours after happily announcing her new relationship, Tana claimed that she and Miles were officially donion-rings.

“Jk, just got left and dumped, I’m single again,” she tweeted.

Advertisement

However, just a few hours later, Tana posted a photo of herself and Miles sharing a bed with the caption: “F**k.”

When fans approached Mongeau to ask if this was also a fake relationship, Tana denied the claims, replying to one fan on Twitter: “Lmao babe this isn’t a clout grab, we’re just toxic smh.”

It’s not clear whether these two are official again or not, but… at least they’re happy?