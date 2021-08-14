Tana Mongeau reveals honest opinion of Jake Paul after he shaded her online

YouTuber Tana Mongeau has explained how she feels about ex-husband Jake Paul after he shaded her by calling her a “sloth” in a TikTok.

Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul surprised the internet when they started dating in 2019, and they even went on to get engaged and “married” all within the same year.

However, many fans were skeptical that the two had actually got married, and even wondered whether their relationship was real in the first place, with some theorizing that they had faked it all for views.

Then in early 2020 the stars called off their relationship, and although they seemed to be friends for some time afterwards, things look to be taking a different turn for the pair.

In a TikTok on August 3, Jake referred to Tana as a “sloth” when talking about the L’s he’s taken in his career, but Tana fired right back with some shade of her own.

But in an interview with ET Live, Tana revealed what she truly thought of the comments, and what she thinks of Jake now.

“I was actually debating on responding back just hanging from a tree, like eating leaves, like actually acting like a sloth,” she began.

“Even if you look at what happened differently than I do, you know, I really loved you and I did everything for you, and there was a time where no one was there for you and I was. And like, I just don’t think it’s a very nice way to act.”

Tana went on to say: “I look at a lot of the time we spent together and I never thought we’d be in a place like this, and I can’t lie if I say it doesn’t hurt me and upset me.”

Although the relationship didn’t go the way they expected, many fans wonder if at some point there’ll be a reconciliation between the influencers.