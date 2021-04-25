Tana Mongeau kicked out of LA bar for filming someone with alcohol poisoning - Dexerto

Youtuber Tana Mongeau and her friends were kicked out of a West Hollywood hotspot over the weekend for allegedly filming a person receiving medical help for alcohol poisoning.

Influencer Tana Mongeau is no stranger to controversy and, according to reports that came out on April 25, she and her entourage were kicked out of The Abbey Bar in West Hollywood for catching another patron on camera.

Being a YouTube and social media star, it’s not surprising Tana was filming, it’s the fact that she allegedly took video of someone getting medical attention for alcohol poisoning that’s getting her widespread criticism.

DAILY DOSE OF STUPID: Tana Mongeau and friends getting kicked out of The Abbey in West Hollywood for allegedly filming a person getting medical help due to alcohol poisoning. pic.twitter.com/Ep1MvP9ZlH — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) April 25, 2021

YouTuber Def Noodles posted a video that appears to show a confrontation between Mongeau arguing her case to a member of The Abbey’s security staff apparently after she was asked to leave.

Due to the video being filmed far away and the narration from the person taking it, we can’t really understand what’s being said, but Tana and her cohort do not look thrilled at all about getting kicked out.

Also, from looking at her most recent TikTok from April 24 and comparing the clothes she’s wearing there to what she’s wearing in the clip from Def Noodles, they seem to be the same. So we can assume this incident happened on the 24th as well.

Apart form the TikTok where she’s wearing the same outfit, Mongeau didn’t reference the incident at The Abbey anywhere on social media on the 24th or by the time of writing this article.

Whether she even will comment is unknown, since no charges or anything criminal seems to have happened — she was just asked to leave. We also don’t know if she’ll be allowed back to The Abbey in the future, or if she’ll have to take her patronage elsewhere.

Obviously there’s two sides to every story, and we’ll be sure to update this one when and if Tana decides to respond, so stick with Dexerto for the latest details as they happen.