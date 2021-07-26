Tana Mongeau issues apology to Khloe Kardashian over Tristan Thompson tweet

Tana Mongeau has officially issued an apology to Khloe Kardashian after seeming to poke fun at the star’s recent breakup with NBA player Tristan Thompson on social media.

Tana Mongeau is known for her over-the-top storytime videos and jaw-dropping interactions with other top celebrities… but her latest celeb encounter resulted in some bad blood between herself and a Kardashian.

Just before news of Thompson and Khloe Kardashian’s breakup made headlines (which came after Instagram model Sydney Chase claimed she’d hooked up with the Boston Celtics player), Thompson purportedly attended Tana Mongeau’s birthday party on June 20.

Mongeau commented on the situation via Twitter, writing: “All I know to tweet about my birthday party last night is that Tristan Thompson was one of the first attendees. Like babe, where’s True?”

all i know to tweet about my birthday party last night is that tristan thompson was one of the first attendees like babe where’s true — CANCELLED (@tanamongeau) June 21, 2021

This understandably seemed to ruffle Khloe Kardashian’s feathers, who met up with one of her top fans who’d hit out at Mongeau over her tweet. Khloe later posted their impromptu meet and greet to social media.

All this culminated during the very first episode of Mongeau’s new podcast, humorously dubbed “Cancelled,” where the YouTuber-turned-MTV starlet officially spoke out on the situation and apologized.

“To be fair, I will apologize for that,” Mongeau said. “I was just trying to make a joke. It was more so that it was Father’s Day, and the things that I saw him do after midnight, literally on Father’s Day in this party.”

Mongeau’s co-hosts then clarified that, at the time of Tana’s tweet, they’d had no idea that he and Khloe had split up.

“In hindsight, I shouldn’t have involved myself,” Mongeau continued. “And Khloe, I would like to take the time on this podcast to apologize to you. I think you are an amazing, strong, powerful woman who’s been through a lot.”

Khloe has yet to respond to Mongeau’s apology at the time of writing.