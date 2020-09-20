Tana Mongeau fuels Addison Rae & 'Taddison' hype with flirty TikToks

Since originally fuelling dating rumours last month with a series of suggestive social media posts, fans believe that Mongeau is continuing to make it clear that Addison Rae is definitely on her radar in her latest TikTok.

Many believe that the TikTok, which Mongeau cheekily subtitled - "When I don't like a guy I take his girlfriend" - was another thinly-veiled reference of her intention to "steal" Addison from ex-boyfriend Bryce Hall.

When one user tagged Addison's ex and commented in response to the TikTok: "you can say @brycehall", Tana responding by commenting "HAHAHAHAHA", neither confirming nor denying the commenter's inference that this TikTok was also about Addison.

Other commenters, however, weren't so enthusiastic about Mongeau's latest TikTok. One user noted that "it's kind of creepy" how "obsessed" she is with Addison, whilst another accused Mongeau of "forcing a sexuality" on the TikTok star.

Mongeau has always been public about her fluid sexuality, and was previously in a high-profile "throuple" with former Disney star Bella Thorne.

During US Pride Month in June, she confirmed her sexual orientation and came out as pansexual in an emotional Instagram post.

Meanwhile, Rae has kept mostly quiet about her sexuality, although rumors started circulating in July that she was bisexual after she posted a TikTok lip-syncing to a supposed "lesbian anthem".

How did the 'Taddison' rumors start?

When Addison Rae and Bryce Hall amicably ended their on-off relationship for good, it didn't take Mongeau long to shoot her shot.

In a TikTok showing Mongeau looking admirably at Addison Rae recreating a scene racy from movie Mamma Mia, she said that she was "tired of acting straight" and informed Rae that she was "officially getting at [her]".

Things then heated up when Rae seemingly slid into the YouTube star's DMs, with Mongeau being sure to express her excitement (and make sure Addison's ex Bryce Hall knows) in an Instagram story.

Whilst it is unclear how much the two are talking behind the scenes, Mongeau has continued to make sure her feelings for Rae are known.

In another TikTok posted towards the end of last month, Mongeau continued to make her feelings known, lip-syncing to the song "I like you, I don't give a f*** 'bout your boyfriend" as pictures of Addison (including one of her and Bryce), played in the background.

This TikTok certainly caught the attention of fans in the comment section, with several TikTok influencers also showing their support for this pairing.

Aliyah Marie excitedly christened the pair "TADDISON [sic]", whilst Anna Grace McDaniel exclaimed that the two would make a great "power couple."