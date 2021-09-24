Tana Mongeau defends Nessa Barrett & Jaden Hossler over relationship criticism

YouTuber Tana Mongeau has defended TikTok stars Nessa Barret and Jaden Hossler after they responded to constant criticism about their relationship.

Jaden Hossler and Nessa Barrett got together in April 2021, a few months after the TikTok stars-turned-musicians released a song together called ‘la di die.’

However, the start of their relationship was shrouded in drama, after backlash from their respective exes, Mads Lewis and Josh Richards.

This then sparked a huge amount of public criticism, with many fans saying that Jaden and Nessa went public with their relationship too early, and their social media accounts were flooded with negative comments.

Advertisement

The criticism has been ongoing since then, and in recent weeks, Jaden has even had to address the backlash in an Instagram story, writing: “Y’all don’t know what anyone has been through, so stop tearing into people you have never met,” adding that Nessa ‘saved his life.’

However, amid the continuous criticism towards the stars, Tana Mongeau defended them on her podcast.

“A lot of people have such controversial opinions about Nessa and Jaden,” she said, “but I think that people often forget the fact that they’re so young,” going on to add “I don’t know about y’all, but at their age I definitely did some sh*t like that.”

Advertisement

Topic starts at 34:06

Tana also revealed that information she’s heard privately has made her sympathize with the couple. “Doing what you love with someone that you love too is the absolute best feeling in the world, in my opinion,” she said. “So I like 100% am so happy for that. Also, I mean maybe I’m too far for saying this, but I, from all parties, have heard a lot of off-camera tea that makes me resonate with why they did that, especially Nessa.”

The YouTuber went on to explain that she respects Nessa for the way she’s handled the entire situation.

Advertisement

Although backlash against Nessa and Jaden is likely to continue to an extent, there are clearly still fans and fellow creators who are willing to support them.