Tana Mongeau blasts Francesca Farago for making Harry Jowsey delete TikToks with her in - Dexerto

YouTuber Tana Mongeau has called out Too Hot To Handle star Francesca Farago, claiming that she made Harry Jowsey delete a TikTok featuring the influencer, and tried to get Tana to do the same with her video of Harry.

Harry and Francesca initially got together when they appeared on the reality dating show Too Hot to Handle, however they announced that they’d broken up in June 2020.

But in a post uploaded by Harry to Instagram the pair could be seen together, alongside pictures of matching lightning bolt tattoos that they got when they were officially together.

This led many fans to believe that the pair could potentially be back together, but it’s not been confirmed.

Popular YouTuber Tana Mongeau is also known to be good friends with Harry, posting each other to their social media.

In a video uploaded on May 27, Tana accused Francesca of making Harry take down a TikTok featuring Tana, and said she tried to get her to do the same with her video of Harry.

The original video shows Tana zooming in on Harry’s face, and saying: “Did you have to have two separate birthday dinners, one for me to come to and one for Francesca to come to?”

Click here if TikTok doesn’t load

Tana claimed that Francesca then tried to get her to delete the video. “Fun fact, actually really really sad fact, Francesca made Harry delete the TikTok we made last night and tried to make me delete mine,” she said. “I’m so sorry you’re so threatened by our friendship, sweetie.”

Click here if TikTok doesn’t load

She added: “I think it might be time to text my ex back because this is all a little too hot to handle. And if you have such a problem with my existence, Francesca, my friendship with your ex, why don’t you text me? Because you seem to be able to write my name just fine in all of your TikTok comments.”

It doesn’t seem as though Francesca has responded to the video publicly, and it’s not clear if she plans to. But with Tana keeping her video of Harry up on her page, it may be that there’ll be more drama to follow.