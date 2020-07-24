Taika Waititi to shake up Marvel Universe with “romantic” Thor movie

Taika Waititi has become known for his interesting style of filmmaking, but he’s stepping it up a notch with his upcoming movie ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ which sees the Marvel creation take a more romantic approach.

As the mind behind previous Thor movies as well as the likes of Jojo Rabbit and What We Do in the Shadows, Waititi clearly likes to explore all bases, but the romance genre is one that he hasn’t explored quite so much.

That’s set to change though, as he’s described the sequel to 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok as “so insane and very romantic,” an interesting departure from where you might expect Thor films to go.

In a discussion with the BBC, in which Waititi discussed racism, Star Wars, and home life, he spoke about Thor: Love and Thunder, and it sounds like it might turn out slightly different to what Marvel fans might typically expect.

When asked about the movie, Waititi said: “We’ve finished. We’ve been writing the script off and on for over a year and I’m just this week doing another pass on it.”

This was when he decided to rock the boat a bit and revealed that it’s going to be “so insane and also very romantic.”

Explaining the decision to take this leap with the movie, Taika said: “I’m into romances now. I just want to make a romance. I want to make something that I’ve never done or never cared for. I would like to attack something like that.”

This might leave some Thor fans disenfranchised from the saga, especially if it takes too large a departure from what core fans expect and want from the movie, but really it's to be expected when it’s literally called “Love and Thunder.”

It will be interesting to see how Waititi manages to make the story one with romance at its core — but if anyone can do it, it’s him.

Thor: Love and Thunder is scheduled to release on February 11, 2022 — though with the ongoing global health crisis delaying productions of the biggest shows and movies, this might not yet be set in stone.