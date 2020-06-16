T-Pain lets Twitch streamers use his songs in response to DMCA issues

Rapper and songwriter Faheem Rasheed Najm, better known as T-Pain has been streaming on Twitch for months now and has announced he's letting streamers use his beats along with some of his newer songs for free.

With ongoing world events keeping folks indoors, the 34-year-old artist has taken to the world of streaming and making lit tracks in the process. On June 15 he decided that streamers everywhere should be able to experience his songs and beats.

According to T-Pain, streamers can use any of his songs from the past two-three years, but anything before that is off-limits as other companies such as Sony have money involved.

“You’ll never see an artist do that sh*t,” he said, referencing DMCA takedown requests. “We get more hype than ya’ll do when we hear our sh*t on your streams. Especially if it’s a clip where you’re beasting crazy.”

The iconic rap artist even mentioned that if a streamer gets a nuke in Call of Duty while his song is playing, he’s reposting the clip himself.

This is a big deal for streamers wanting to use music during their own broadcasts but have been wary on doing so ever since Twitch received a massive influx of DMCA takedown requests with music from 2017-2019.

During the livestream, a viewer named Aaron popped into T-Pain’s chat and suggested he let streamers use the beats for free - something the songwriter agreed to right away.

“That’s what I’m doing. That’s what I’m doing for you, motherf**kers!” the artist exclaimed. “All these beats I’ve made, I’m gonna give these sh*ts to y’all so y’all can use them on y’all streams.”

According to T-Pain, he will be making a massive folder and website so streamers can come in and download them for use during their own broadcasts.

“You got my f**king blessing!” he said to every fellow streamer watching, wanting to use the tracks for themselves.

“Aaron came through with a godd*mn master plan for the man!” he added. “Anyone of these beats you want to use on your stream, I’m going to make a website just for this sh*t.”

The rapper proudly added that anything streamers want to use, they can: “I’m making beats for streamers."

It’s unclear what the website will be called, but for anyone wanting to fresh tracks to play while streaming, T-Pain has got you covered in a big way.