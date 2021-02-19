T-Pain has amazing reaction to surprise “Feet Pic” song on Twitch

T-Pain’s Twitch channel is often an unrivalled source of entertainment, but it was one of his fans who entertained him and some friends — with a groundbreaking “Feet Pic” song submission.

When T-Pain, Slim Jxmmi (half of the renowned Rae Sremmurd), and Young Cash sat down on stream to hang out and listen to fan submissions, none could have expected to be so sweetly serenaded.

Deciding which fan-submitted song to listen to next, Slim Jxmmi noticed one that was branded too edgily, too loudly to be ignored. It was called “Feet Pic” and it took very little of his encouragement for T-Pain and Young Cash to agree that the song must be played.

Within literal seconds, all three were upended by a sultry melody and a smooth, reverberating bassline. By the end, and this is not hyperbole, the group of streaming listeners had laughed, harmonized, and shed tears.

The song, “Feet Pic” by MrSunChips, may have simple lyrics when you first listen to it, but there’s a deeper story about love and the pursuit of capitalist gain layered beneath its smooth beats.

“She wanna see my feet pic (my feet pic), but she cannot see the ‘D pic’ (the ‘D pic’) — But she gotta pay for premium, yeah she gotta pay for premium.”

By that last word, Young Cash has had enough and can no longer sit idly by. He quickly jumps in, calling up breath from deep in his torso, and lets out a spiritually uplifting, scale-escalating harmonization that would put a smile on Andrea Bocelli and Luciano Pavarotti’s faces.

As for putting a smile on faces, T-Pain was so delighted by the track that he continued to share it with other audiophiles. While he himself reacted by calling the song “f**king hard” and exclaiming that he “can’t believe how f**king good that was,” he had to pay it forward and share with comedian Hannibal Burress.

Burress, too, had a strong reaction to the track. Noting the subtleties involved in the song’s allusion to deserving money for the objectification of his assets, Burress voiced the deeper sentiments evoked by the song: “It’s so energizing and inspiring when a king knows his worth.”