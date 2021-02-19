Logo
T-Pain has amazing reaction to surprise “Feet Pic” song on Twitch

Published: 19/Feb/2021 0:53

by Theo Salaun
tpain feet pic
Twitter, @TPAIN / Pexels, @thiszun

T-Pain’s Twitch channel is often an unrivalled source of entertainment, but it was one of his fans who entertained him and some friends — with a groundbreaking “Feet Pic” song submission.

When T-Pain, Slim Jxmmi (half of the renowned Rae Sremmurd), and Young Cash sat down on stream to hang out and listen to fan submissions, none could have expected to be so sweetly serenaded. 

Deciding which fan-submitted song to listen to next, Slim Jxmmi noticed one that was branded too edgily, too loudly to be ignored. It was called “Feet Pic” and it took very little of his encouragement for T-Pain and Young Cash to agree that the song must be played.

Within literal seconds, all three were upended by a sultry melody and a smooth, reverberating bassline. By the end, and this is not hyperbole, the group of streaming listeners had laughed, harmonized, and shed tears.

@tpainI don’t know what I was expecting but this wasn’t it @slimjxmmiofficial @therealyoungcash♬ original sound – T-Pain

The song, “Feet Pic” by MrSunChips, may have simple lyrics when you first listen to it, but there’s a deeper story about love and the pursuit of capitalist gain layered beneath its smooth beats.

“She wanna see my feet pic (my feet pic), but she cannot see the ‘D pic’ (the ‘D pic’) — But she gotta pay for premium, yeah she gotta pay for premium.”

By that last word, Young Cash has had enough and can no longer sit idly by. He quickly jumps in, calling up breath from deep in his torso, and lets out a spiritually uplifting, scale-escalating harmonization that would put a smile on Andrea Bocelli and Luciano Pavarotti’s faces.

@mr.sunchips@tpain shows “Feet Pic” to @hannibalburess I think he liked it lol. Much love to @nappyboyentertainment ##feetpic♬ Feet Pic – MrSunChips

As for putting a smile on faces, T-Pain was so delighted by the track that he continued to share it with other audiophiles. While he himself reacted by calling the song “f**king hard” and exclaiming that he “can’t believe how f**king good that was,” he had to pay it forward and share with comedian Hannibal Burress.

Burress, too, had a strong reaction to the track. Noting the subtleties involved in the song’s allusion to deserving money for the objectification of his assets, Burress voiced the deeper sentiments evoked by the song: “It’s so energizing and inspiring when a king knows his worth.”

Trainwrecks calls out streamers for “privileged” comments amid Texas power outages

Published: 18/Feb/2021 22:23 Updated: 18/Feb/2021 22:37

by Theo Salaun
Trainwrecks goes viral for calling out top streamer privilege
YouTube: Trainwrecks / Unsplash.com: Tengyart, @tengyart

A popular Twitch streamer known as ‘Trainwrecks’ has gone viral on TikTok for calling out his fellow broadcasters for making what many viewers felt were privileged comments regarding the current Texas power outages.

Texas is experiencing unprecedented power outages as the state undergoes extreme winter weather, with nearly three million citizens doing their best to keep warm amid rolling blackouts.

As one of the world’s biggest energy sources, Texas’ current situation has sparked quite the debate — as well as some divisive comments from Colorado City, Texas’ former mayor, who appeared to place the blame on the citizens.

“No one owes you or your family anything,” Tim Boyd wrote in a controversial Facebook post. “Nor is it the local government’s responsibility to support you during trying times like this! Sink or swim, it’s your choice!”

Tim Boyd Facebook post
bigcountryhomepage.com
Former Colorado City, Texas mayor Tim Boyd has come under fire due to this controversial Facebook post regarding the current Texas power outages.

These comments were brought up during a February 17 birthday stream on Trainwrecks’ Twitch account, which some of his friends seemed to agree with, to a certain extent.

However, Train wasn’t having any of their arguments, and hit back with a scathing counterpoint that has garnered hundreds of thousands of views on TikTok.

“Y’all can meme all you want for clout on here, but that’s so f**ked up. I don’t want to hear it,” he said.

“No, think about it — realistically, what do you need to survive?” one of his buddies retorted. “Food, water, heat. …

“We barely survived,” Train hit back. “You’re lucky the electricity was on! If it wasn’t, you’d be miserable, like we have been for the last three days!”

“You know how you survived for six weeks? Because all of us make $2.6 million a year playing video games!” he continued. “What the f**k are you talking about, bro? Half of these motherf***kers make 25,000 a year… and they have kids. F**k that. I don’t like that high-riding bulls**t. You’re in a $2.5 million house talking like that! It’s easy to talk like that!”

@oddbindsCredit: TrainWrecks on twitch and YT! ##streamers ##texas ##privilage ##snowstorm ##gamers♬ original sound – OddBinds

Thus far, Train has been met with acclaim from viewers across social media, with many applauding him for calling out his fellow streamer’s callous comments on a very serious situation that is affecting millions during one of the year’s most coldest storms to date.