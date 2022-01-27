SypherPK reveals his top tips behind his rapid weight loss transformation

SypherPK has revealed the tricks behind his rapid weight loss transformation and how he managed to change his lifestyle for the better.

Popular streamer, Ali ‘SypherPK’ Hassan, recently gave Dexerto the chance to take a tour of his live streaming studio in Texas, giving us a glimpse into the popular streamer’s lifestyle. Aside from discussing Oni Studios and his Fortnite career, Sypher also opened up about his weight loss transformation – an area that impacts many content creators.

After all, streaming for large amounts of time can take its toll on your body, especially if you’re not remaining active in other areas of your life. Fortunately, Sypher found a few tricks that have helped him shed the pounds and keep healthy.

SypherPK reveals tricks behind rapid weight loss

During the early days of the Fortnite boom, the popular streamer noted how he’d stream for almost 300 hours per month. This didn’t exactly leave Sypher with a huge amount of time to develop healthy eating habits. In fact, the content creator noted how he’d often order in food two to three times a day.

“Sure, I could have made some healthy decisions, but in [that] moment, my focus was just on the content, the brand, the stream. I really couldn’t focus on the health side of things, but then I took control.”

It’s only when Sypher started looking at his lifestyle that he realized certain things needed to change. While losing weight can be a daunting task for many people, the streamer used a number of tricks to achieve his rapid transformation.

Timestamp of 3:38

“I substituted some things out,” explained the streamer. “I started tracking my food and preparing some things at home. I started to make my own protein pancakes every morning, and I actually looked forward to the stuff I was eating.”

Sypher admitted that he used to have an unhealthy relationship with food, but he is now a lot more conscious when it comes to working out and eating food that is both delicious and nutritious.

