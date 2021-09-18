SypherPK claps back at ‘haters’ calling his Fortnite streams a “salty mess”

Ali ‘SypherPK’ Hassan clapped back at a hater who asked people how they could watch his streams and called them a “salty mess” with a savage roast, and it’s blowing up on social media.

SypherPK has almost 5 million followers and 10,000 subscribers on Twitch, making him one of the most popular Fortnite-focused streamers on the platform.

However, he’s not everyone’s cup of tea.

In a Reddit thread titled, ‘How do people watch Sypher?‘, a Fortnite player described his streams as a “salty mess” and claimed he makes “excuses” and “dirty comments” after losing games and that his chat “fuels his narcissism.”

The post didn’t fare too well upvotes-wise, but it started a discussion spanning over 150 comments. Eventually, it caught SypherPK’s attention too.

First, he left a comment in the thread answering the question in the title by saying: “With their eyes, p*ssy.”

It drew mixed reactions from users, with some grilling him for it and others mocking the original poster for getting “clowned.”

Then, he shared a screenshot of the thread, along with his comment, on Twitter, taking a dig at the “‘Competitive Fortnite’ discussion.”

SypherPK’s response attracted comments from other big names, including Benjamin ‘DrLupo’ Lupo, who wrote “holy sh*t Sypher lol.”

It isn’t the first time he clapped back at someone, either.

In March 2021, he slammed a stream sniper and threatened to slap him with a copyright strike after seeing his footage on their “failed” YouTube Channel.

However, the original poster hasn’t backed down. “Regardless of whether I or anyone else continues to watch or not, valid criticism is valid criticism,” they said.