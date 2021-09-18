 SypherPK claps back at 'haters' calling his Fortnite streams a "salty mess" - Dexerto
SypherPK claps back at ‘haters’ calling his Fortnite streams a “salty mess”

Published: 18/Sep/2021 9:00 Updated: 18/Sep/2021 8:47

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Epic Games / Twitter: SypherPK

SypherPK

Ali ‘SypherPK’ Hassan clapped back at a hater who asked people how they could watch his streams and called them a “salty mess” with a savage roast, and it’s blowing up on social media.

SypherPK has almost 5 million followers and 10,000 subscribers on Twitch, making him one of the most popular Fortnite-focused streamers on the platform.

However, he’s not everyone’s cup of tea.

In a Reddit thread titled, ‘How do people watch Sypher?‘, a Fortnite player described his streams as a “salty mess” and claimed he makes “excuses” and “dirty comments” after losing games and that his chat “fuels his narcissism.”

SypherPK criticism reddit
Reddit
SypherPK faced some criticism on Reddit.

The post didn’t fare too well upvotes-wise, but it started a discussion spanning over 150 comments. Eventually, it caught SypherPK’s attention too.

First, he left a comment in the thread answering the question in the title by saying: “With their eyes, p*ssy.”

It drew mixed reactions from users, with some grilling him for it and others mocking the original poster for getting “clowned.”

Then, he shared a screenshot of the thread, along with his comment, on Twitter, taking a dig at the “‘Competitive Fortnite’ discussion.”

SypherPK’s response attracted comments from other big names, including Benjamin ‘DrLupo’ Lupo, who wrote “holy sh*t Sypher lol.”

It isn’t the first time he clapped back at someone, either.

In March 2021, he slammed a stream sniper and threatened to slap him with a copyright strike after seeing his footage on their “failed” YouTube Channel.

However, the original poster hasn’t backed down. “Regardless of whether I or anyone else continues to watch or not, valid criticism is valid criticism,” they said.

