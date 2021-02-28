Symfuhny denies using racial slur on stream: "I didn't say the word!" - Dexerto

In the aftermath of a clip from his stream that appeared to show him using a racial epithet, 100 Thieves content creator Mason ‘Symfuhny’ Lanier has denied the allegations and explained how the situation unfolded.

On February 27, popular content creator Symfuhny came under fire after a clip made the rounds on Twitter and Reddit that appeared to show him using racist language while talking to fellow creator Ali ‘Myth’ Kabbani.

After the incident unfolded, several other creators came to Lanier’s defense, but the 100 Thieves streamer did not address the situation outright. A day later, Symfuhny addressed the allegations with his fans and denied using the language, while also explaining how the situation occurred.

“I would like to say, first of all, I didn’t say it,” Lanier began. “A lot of people are like, ‘It’s about being accountable, just admit to it,’ dude I’ve literally never, I’ve never had this word in my vocabulary, ever, okay? Ever, not once,” he stressed to his viewers.

“The only people I talk to [are] Matt, Jack, Crowder, Brooke, my parents, my sister, those are the only people I talk to. You can ask any of them, I never use that word ever, never have, never will. And I didn’t say the word,” he confirmed.

“I stutter, I talk fast,” he explained, “it came out, sounded like I said something I didn’t. But I mean, there’s a lot of people who think I said it, so I don’t really know what else I can do to defend myself but say I didn’t do it. I really didn’t say it, I swear. Never have, never will.”