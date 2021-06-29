Sykkuno, Valkyrae, Corpse Husband & Disguised Toast are reuniting soon with a surprise game

Streaming star Sykkuno revealed that the Amigops – himself, Valkyrae, Corpse Husband, and Disguised Toast – are finally reuniting to play a surprise game in July.

When Among Us took over the internet in 2020, Sykkuno and his group of pals were among the most popular group for fans to watch.

Their lobbies would be full of hilarious antics, and they even got so back that they managed to rope a few celebrities in at times.

As Among Us took a backseat to other games, the group have rarely gamed together – outside of a brief few days of GTA RP. Fans have been clamoring for them to find something to take the place of Among Us, but it hasn’t happened just yet.

However, they have seemingly found a game that they can all play and will be doing so on July 3rd.

Sykkuno revealed the news to his fans during his June 28 stream. “We’re bringing back the old Amigops, I think July 3rd is the date we’re planning on, we’re coming back guys,” he said.

The Twitch star confirmed he’s also trying to get four others to join them in whatever game they’re going to play. “It’s for a sort of new-ish game. It’s not a new game, but it’s a game we’ve never played before,” Sykkuno added.

As fans scrambled to try and figure out what the unnamed game might be, Sykkuno noted that it’s tough for his iconic group to find games to play these days.

“I’m just glad we’re trying to get everyone together, it’s hard to find games everyone wants to try out these days,” he continued.

Fans wanted Sykkuno and Corpse to link up in Minecraft, but he took that option off the table the other day. So, it remains to be seen what they’ll play, but it’s sure to be fun for fans.