Sykkuno, Quackity, and Sapnap snubbed by Twitter verified and fans can't believe it - Dexerto

Fans of streamers Sykkuno, Quackity, and Sapnap have been rallying to get their favorite creators verified on Twitter, baffled by the fact that these hugely popular creators missed out on the latest round of verification.

The past year has been a very lucrative one for the streaming community. With games like Among Us bringing some huge content creators together for unexpected collaborations, and giving a new platform to people like Corpse Husband who have experienced an unprecedented boost in popularity recently.

While many of these creators are verified on various different platforms including Twitter, others are finding that getting that blue tick is harder. Despite a big round of new verified users on February 27, some notable names missed out.

Sykkuno, Quackity, and Sapnap are all creators who have gained a large boost of followers over the past year, but none of them were blessed by the verified wave on Twitter, and fans want that to change.

On February 28 Quackity tweeted, “why won’t Twitter verify me, is it because I’m sexy?” which was promptly flooded with replies from verified creators like KarlJacobs, GeorgeNotFound, and BadBoyHalo who either consoled him or flexed on him.

this is funny (the unverified part) — George (@GeorgeNotFound) February 28, 2021

Sapnap even took matters into his own hands by starting his own campaign hashtag, saying “I know we start a hashtag then they will have to verify me,” and then, “after lots of thought #VerifySapnap is the move.”

After lots of thought #VerifySapnap is the move — sapnap (@sapnapalt) February 28, 2021

Fans, and fellow streamers like DisguisedToast, decided to rally behind Sykkuno, making the hashtag #VerifySykkuno trend, but the streamer himself doesn’t seem to be too concerned about the blue tick.

When he was told while live on stream that he was trending in the United States, he said, “that’s okay, I don’t need…I mean, guys, I barely use Twitter. I tweet like once a month and occasionally reply.”

You heard them! #VerifySykkuno 😤✨ The way they also went from verify Sykkuno to happy birthday Sykkuno 😂 pic.twitter.com/tBJl7DWsHz — Sykkuno Updates 🌱 (@Sykkuno_Updates) February 28, 2021

While Sykkuno was humble about the Twitter campaign, the creators he was streaming with decided to boost the trend by simultaneously shouting, “verify Sykkuno!”

Sykkuno was previously snubbed by Twitter Verified back in December after the company went on another massive verification spree, but initially left out creators like Sykkuno and Dream.

While Dream is now verified thanks to the newest verification sweep, Sykkuno along with Sapnap and Quackity are not, and fans are keen to see the creators with blue checks sometime soon.