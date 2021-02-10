Logo
Sykkuno potentially leaks DisguisedToast returning to Twitch

Published: 10/Feb/2021 11:46

by Calum Patterson
Sykkuno and DisguisedToast on Twitch
Twitch: Sykkuno

Is DisguisedToast coming back to Twitch? Fans are now convinced he will be, after fellow streamer Sykkuno appeared to accidentally spill the beans, despite Valkyrae’s best efforts to keep him quiet.

OfflineTV’s DisguisedToast moved to streaming exclusively on Facebook in 2019, and despite a few random streams on Twitch, still broadcasts on the social media platform for the majority.

There’s always been rumors that he might make the switch back to Twitch permanently, especially as Facebook, like Mixer, has struggled to pull in the market share of the livestreaming space they were probably hoping for.

While YouTube has done a better job of competing with Twitch, it’s been difficult for other platforms to muscle in. And, if Sykkuno’s on-stream slip-up is to be believed, there are already plans for DisguisedToast to come back.

disguised toast break
Facebook
DisguisedToast switched from Twitch to Facebook in late 2019.

Is DisguisedToast coming back to Twitch?

During a Valorant stream on February 9, Sykkuno joked to Toast “if you clutch this, ten gifted subs when you come back to Twitch.”

Immediately realizing his mistake, Sykkuno quickly corrected himself: “if – if. If he does [come back to Twitch].”

Valkyrae gave a stern “Sykkuno…” in response – making viewers believe that it really was a genuine slip up, rather than just a joke.

Careful not to let anything else slip, Sykkuno simply laughed it off, rather awkwardly it must be said.

Of course, this could mean nothing – but given the reaction from both Sykkuno and Valkyrae, and the conspicuous silence from Toast himself, it could mean everything too.

Toast’s 1.7 million-follower channel is still active on Twitch, primed for his return, should he make it. Of course, another option for him, if he does plan to stop streaming on Facebook, would be a move to YouTube, similar to Valkyrae.

DisguisedToast already has over 3 million subscribers there too. Still, for now he’s still with Facebook, and could well stay there for the long run. We’ll just have to wait and see his next moves.

Asmongold shuts down claims OTK forced Jinny out of Esfand’s house

Published: 10/Feb/2021 7:19

by Andrew Amos
Twitch: Asmongold / Instagram: yyj0728

OTK founder ‘Asmongold’ has hit back at claims the organization forced Twitch star Jinny out of America. It comes after Jinny announced she was moving back to Korea suddenly on February 5.

Popular Korean Twitch streamer Jinny has been at the centre of controversy in the last week.

The 28-year-old has exploded in the last 12 months, garnering a following of over 500,000 on the platform. She moved in with Esfand in Texas, one of the founders of One True King (OTK) in March 2020, and has been creating content with the group since their formation.

However, she announced on February 5 she’d be leaving the States to return home to Korea. While the streamer claimed she had to leave due to visa issues, other members were concerned about the global health crisis and quarantining.

Twitch streamer Jinny cries on stream
Twitch: Jinnytty
Jinny broke down on stream after announcing she’d be leaving America.

Jinny’s situation has caught the ire of some of Twitch’s biggest stars, like Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel, who claimed she was “irresponsible.” Some even claimed that the group was purposefully kicking Jinny out of Esfand’s house.

However, Asmongold has shut down these critics, saying Jinny left on her own accord. While the streamer may not have described it as such, they reached a “generally amicable solution.”

“Going into 2021 we had basically a come to Jesus talk about…quarantining and [setting] hard rules and expectations that we expected everyone to follow which also extended to people in the houses as well,” Asmon explained in a Twitlonger.

“After Jinny saw that Esfand wasn’t able to go to events, she decided that she and Kevin (her brother) would leave as to not cause any more stress for him and also so that she could preserve her Visa time for when things were more open.

“This was a generally amicable solution that everyone was okay with so Jinny went on stream and explained it in a way that I think gave a lot of people the impression that me or OTK effectively kicked her out. This is categorically untrue, and it was not only her decision to leave but it was also her idea.”

Asmon added Jinny’s call to leave was a “smart idea.” However, he conceded the group could have avoided drama if they better communicated how they were going to approach her departure.

“I think that a lot of us, primarily myself and Mizkif, approached it the usual way by memeing and joking about it but after talking with Jinny today I realized how much the situation devastated her at which point I apologized.”

“Ultimately I think we learned a lot from this situation and while I think it’s been a negative for everyone involved, it’s shown how important communication is and how fast things can spiral out of control when you don’t do it properly. A cautionary tale no doubt.”

Jinny plans to return in the summer, depending on the global situation. For now though, she will continue creating content in Korea.