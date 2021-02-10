Sykkuno potentially leaks DisguisedToast returning to Twitch

Is DisguisedToast coming back to Twitch? Fans are now convinced he will be, after fellow streamer Sykkuno appeared to accidentally spill the beans, despite Valkyrae’s best efforts to keep him quiet.

OfflineTV’s DisguisedToast moved to streaming exclusively on Facebook in 2019, and despite a few random streams on Twitch, still broadcasts on the social media platform for the majority.

There’s always been rumors that he might make the switch back to Twitch permanently, especially as Facebook, like Mixer, has struggled to pull in the market share of the livestreaming space they were probably hoping for.

While YouTube has done a better job of competing with Twitch, it’s been difficult for other platforms to muscle in. And, if Sykkuno’s on-stream slip-up is to be believed, there are already plans for DisguisedToast to come back.

Is DisguisedToast coming back to Twitch?

During a Valorant stream on February 9, Sykkuno joked to Toast “if you clutch this, ten gifted subs when you come back to Twitch.”

Immediately realizing his mistake, Sykkuno quickly corrected himself: “if – if. If he does [come back to Twitch].”

Read More: Asmongold responds to OTK and Jinny situation

Valkyrae gave a stern “Sykkuno…” in response – making viewers believe that it really was a genuine slip up, rather than just a joke.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display:inline-block;width:0px;overflow:hidden;line-height:0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Careful not to let anything else slip, Sykkuno simply laughed it off, rather awkwardly it must be said.

Of course, this could mean nothing – but given the reaction from both Sykkuno and Valkyrae, and the conspicuous silence from Toast himself, it could mean everything too.

Read More: Pokimane launches new YouTube channel

Toast’s 1.7 million-follower channel is still active on Twitch, primed for his return, should he make it. Of course, another option for him, if he does plan to stop streaming on Facebook, would be a move to YouTube, similar to Valkyrae.

DisguisedToast already has over 3 million subscribers there too. Still, for now he’s still with Facebook, and could well stay there for the long run. We’ll just have to wait and see his next moves.