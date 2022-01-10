Sykkuno is moving in with Valkyrae but one big thing is holding everything up

Rachell ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter told fans that Sykkuno is temporarily moving in with her and Miyoung ‘Kkatamina’ Kim. However, Sykkuno revealed that one big thing is holding it up.

Rae spent a bit of time living in the OfflineTV house during December 2021. However, she’s planning on moving back into her place in January 2022 and revealed that Kkatamina is going to join her. But that’s not all.

She also revealed that Sykkuno is going to join them for a couple of months. “I gave Sykkuno a room,” she said. It’s only going to be for a couple of months during a ‘transitional’ period, but they’re still “very excited.”

Advertisement

However, Sykkuno announced that the big move had been held up, and he explained why. “I was going to move in with Rae for a bit until we got the Clean Bois house. But the problem is tons of people are getting sick.

“I’m just like, is this the best time to go to LA? Maybe not. Maybe I should wait another week or so for it to get a little bit less bad. I’m not going to go live life on the edge just because I’ve gotten some shots and stuff.”

Sykkuno admitted that the move is still going to happen eventually. He’s just “putting it on hold” until the situation improves. “I know Rae is not sick. She’s very safe. But I’m not sure if I really want to go for it.”

Advertisement

It might not be the news their fans were hoping to hear. Many were looking forward to seeing them pop in and out of each other’s streams all the time.

Read More: Valkyrae has plans to release her own songs

However, it’s still going to happen at some point down the road, so the hype is still there. As for when, well, that all depends on when Sykkuno feels comfortable about it.