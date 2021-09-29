Sykkuno hits back at fans worrying he’s no longer friends with Valkyrae

Twitch star Sykkuno had a perfect response for fans who were worried that he and fellow influencer Valkyrae had gotten into an argument after the two hadn’t streamed together for a few days.

Sykkuno and Valkyrae are two massively popular internet broadcasters, both of whom are often seen gaming together — be it Friday the 13th, Among Us, GTA Online, or other multiplayer titles they play alongside their friend group.

Both streamers are in high demand in their own right, with Sykkuno boasting over 3 million Twitch followers and Valkyrae garnering nearly 4 million YouTube subscribers.

While they each have their own fanbases, the fact that they create content together so often has sparked a conflation between the two… and fans grew worried when they hadn’t streamed as a duo after a few days of no interaction between the besties.

Advertisement

Sykkuno calms down fans worried he and Valkyrae aren’t friends

Sykkuno responded to these concerns during a September 28 Twitch stream once his chat brought up the possibility that they’d allegedly had some sort of argument — a theory that he shut down fairly swiftly.

“Just ’cause we haven’t played in like, two days doesn’t mean we’re not friends anymore,” he said. “I’m sure we’ll play again soon. But you know, you are right, we haven’t played video games in about two days. It’s not like you have to play every single day, guys. We’ll play again soon, I’m sure.”

The possibility that these streamers have had a falling out is pure speculation that Sykkuno dismissed with his sarcastic response.

Advertisement

The two appear to be on close terms, as he modeled for Valkyrae’s first-ever merchandise line quite recently and even appeared in her behind-the-scenes vlog about the photoshoot.

Whatever the case may be, it seems like these stars are still on good terms, despite what some fans have decided based on their streaming activities.