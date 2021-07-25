Sykkuno explains why he has no interest in Twitch subathons & sub goals

Popular Twitch streamer Sykkuno has explained that his happiness with what he has is why he has no interest in subathons and sub goals, unlike other streamers such as Ludwig Ahgren and Hasan ‘HasanAbi’ Piker.

Sub goals are often a key component of a Twitch streamer’s channel. Streamers will often have a counter in the corner of their screen which displays the number of people subscribed to them, and often a target they are aiming for.

And subathons are becoming a much more widespread practice among popular streamers, after Ludwig Ahgren became the most-subbed streamer of all time back in April during his insane 31-day subathon.

But as an extremely popular streamer himself, Sykkuno has explained why he has no interest in either practice.

In his July 24 stream, Sykkuno explained that his happiness with what he has is why he has no interest in doing subathons and doesn’t display his sub count.

He said: “I’m not a very fancy person, you know, that’s why I never do sub goals or subathons. I’m not gonna shave my head when I get to 20k [subs] or whatever it is. I don’t have fancy things, I drive my parents’ old car, I just eat whatever, you know.

“I already make enough to get most of the things I want, so I think I’m super happy and super lucky for that. I do appreciate all the subs though, of course.”

Some streamers have come under fire for using sub goals in everyday streams. Back in May, OfflineTV’s Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys dubbed streamers using sub goals as “greediness”, but Hasan defended the practice as ‘offering transparency’.

Subathons are becoming increasingly popular too, with Escape from Tarkov streamer Pestily becoming Twitch’s most-subbed streamer during his subathon, and Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel planning one in the future.

But don’t expect Sykkuno to be getting among the hype anytime soon.