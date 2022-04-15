 Sykkuno expertly shuts down fan claiming they saw him in real life - Dexerto
Sykkuno expertly shuts down fan claiming they saw him in real life

Published: 15/Apr/2022 19:57

by Virginia Glaze
Sykkuno shuts down fan claiming he met him irl
Twitch: Sykkuno

Sykkuno

Twitch star Sykkuno had a hilarious method for shutting down a braggadocious fan who claimed they’d seen him in real life.

Sykkuno is a hugely popular Twitch streamer who first broke into the limelight back in 2020.

Dubbed ‘the friendliest streamer on Twitch,’ Sykkuno is known for his chilled-out vibes and being exceedingly polite and soft-spoken, earning him an adoring fanbase of over 4 million followers.

As a major Twitch star, it stands to reason that he might get recognized while going out in public from time to time… but in this particular case, the incident never happened, at all.

sykkuno scarf
Twitch: Sykkuno
Sykkuno is a hugely popular Twitch streamer who runs in circles with the likes of Valkyrae, Pokimane, and others.

During a recent broadcast with fellow broadcasters like xQc, Sykkuno noticed a unique comment from one of his viewers in the chat.

The commenter claimed they’d seen Sykkuno while browsing at a bookstore. “It was the first time seeing him in person,” they wrote. “He was reading a book.”

sykkuno merch photo
Twitter: Sykkuno
Sykkuno (middle) is gearing up for the release of his very first merch line, some of which is being modeled here.

At first, Sykkuno seemed to be confused by the statement and wondered if it hadn’t happened “a long time ago.”

Unfortunately for the commenter, he was about to disprove their entire narrative with a single, devastating sentence.

“Oh, you definitely didn’t, then,” he said after reading the entire comment aloud. “I definitely was not reading a book, that’s for sure. That’s how you know the story’s not true, because I don’t read books.”

It looks like Sykkuno’s preferred pastime isn’t settling down with a novel, but rather playing Rust with his friends online… something that’s garnered him a huge following and a ton of friendships, along the way.

Currently, Sykkuno is celebrating the launch of his very first merch line, which features his favorite color (green) and items like scarves, hoodies, tees, and more.

