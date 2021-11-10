Sykkuno blasts Twitch fans who pester him about Corpse Husband: “It’s weird”

Sykkuno blasted Twitch fans who keep pestering him about Corpse Husband, describing the behavior as “weird” and “strange” and urging them to stop trying to pry into his private life.

Sykkuno is one of the few Twitch streamers who have actually met Corpse Husband.

It happened in March 2021 after Corpse decided he wanted to personally gift him some merchandise. Corpse also posted a video of it happening on TikTok.

However, he admitted that he’s sick and tired of people asking him personal questions about Corpse. First, he told them to ask him themselves. Then, he blasted them for being “so interested” in his personal life.

“Do I know if Corpse is going to play Animal Crossing? I don’t know. You should ask him that. I feel like only he would know the answer to that one,” he said.

“I always think it’s sort of strange when people ask, ‘hey, how’s this person doing?’ and I’m like, why don’t you just ask them that.”

A fan responded by saying they can’t ask Corpse personal questions because they don’t know him. In their view, it makes more sense to ask Sykkuno since he met him.

However, Sykkuno thinks it’s “strange” fans are so invested in his personal life.

“Well, my question is if you don’t know him personally, why are you so interested in his personal life? It’s weird if you don’t know him personally and you keep prying into his personal life. That’s kind of strange.”

Corpse has been keeping a low profile ever since face reveal rumors took the internet by storm.

It’s no surprise that fans are asking questions about him. But until he returns, Sykkuno wants them to back off.