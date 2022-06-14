Sykkuno baffled after discovering BTS tweets when searching his name on Twitter

YouTube streamer Sykkuno was left baffled after discovering that when he searches his name on Twitter, tweets about popular K-Pop group BTS show up instead of tweets about the creator.

It’s not the first time Sykkuno has been a part of a wrong search result scenario.

Valkyrae found out in August 2021 that after switching to YouTube Gaming, those who searched her name on Twitch were greeted by Sykkuno’s channel instead.

Now, Sykkuno has been left baffled after realizing he’s in a similar situation on Twitter as tweets about the popular K-Pop band BTS appear when he searches his name.

Sykkuno was baffled after finding BTS tweets

During a recent stream, fans in chat asked Sykkuno if they could have a ‘fan art’ section in the community Discord server. The YouTuber replied: “I probably should.”

He went on to explain how he has been checking out fan art, and that there recently has been an issue that’s left him baffled.

“I would usually go on Twitter, search Sykkuno and I could see fan art or people in merch. But lately, I search Sykkuno and I get a bunch of BTS stuff. It’s not that I dislike BTS or anything, I just get very confused. It’s hard to see the stuff anymore,” Sykkuno explained.

“I’m trying to see it and 90% of its BTS and I’m like, ‘am I searching the right thing?'”

Dexerto searched the creator’s name as a test and received differing results, but that likely could be due to the algorithm of the platform.

However, thanks to tweets from Sykunno’s fans — it’s clear that he’s not alone in the search blunder.

For more influencer news, check out Dexerto's Entertainment hub.