Swiftie gives birth to first child at midnight on Taylor Swift’s birthday

A Swiftie is over the moon after she revealed she gave birth to her first child on Taylor Swift’s birthday, right on Midnight.

When it comes to the music industry, Taylor Swift is one of the biggest and most successful names of the past 10 years. Between re-records and releasing new music almost every two years, Swift has 10 albums to her name and multiple Grammy awards to boast.

Part of her major success comes from her dedicated and adoring fanbase, known as Swifties. Throughout the years, Swift’s fans have shown their dedication in various ways, whether that be paying large sums to see her in concert, flying overseas for gigs, or more.

However, one major Taylor Swift fan may have just put forth her application for being one of the most dedicated around, with Twitter user ‘ballerbritt‘ revealing that she gave birth to her first child at Midnight on Taylor Swift’s birthday.

The new mother posted a photo on the social media platform, revealing that her “baby Swiftie is here” before adding, “I never imagined I would go into labor almost five weeks early, let alone on the Queen Taylor Swift’s birthday. She’s already a Midnight girly.”

She then added, “Thank you for all the prayers and well wishes. She’s healthy and absolutely everything we’ve ever wanted. I can’t believe I have my first child.”

The comments section of the tweet was filled with well wishes and love, with many also pointing out just how dedicated of a fan she really is now.

One commenter wrote, “Omg this is the most Swiftie-coded thing ever! congrats love!! your lil Sagittarius is adorable!”

Another added, “She really said hey I’m coming early so I can share a birthday with the icon herself.”

For all the latest entertainment news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.