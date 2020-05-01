Sweet Anita explains how she avoids Twitch slip-ups after Alinity ban

Twitch streamer Alinity Divine caused a stir on social media after suffering an accidental wardrobe malfunction during a live broadcast — but fellow streamer Sweet Anita has a genius way of avoiding such mishaps.

Alinity caught flak across the streaming community after she accidentally showed too much skin during an April 24 stream, leading for mass calls to ban her from the platform for an offense other broadcasters had been suspended for.

While Twitch ended up hitting the star with a one-day suspension, Alinity’s scandal sparked a conversation throughout the streaming world regarding the consequences for accidental flashing — an issue another streamer had a genius idea to prevent.

Broadcaster Sweet Anita is a popular face on Twitch, best known for her witty sense of humor, wholesome community, and acute Tourette’s Syndrome, which causes her to blurt out expletives and other such tics.

However, some of her tics are more physical than others, with the streamer noting that one tic causes her to flash the camera — a problem she’s since solved by wearing a leotard beneath her clothes when broadcasting.

“Dear ladies of Twitch,” she said of the matter. “I have flashing tics, and to avoid it happening on stream and getting banned, I wear a leotard under my clothes in case I lift my top or pull down my pants. Simple way to never get banned or have videos of your privates passed around by creeps.”

This isn’t the only way Anita avoids her tics getting her into trouble; the star also has a stellar moderation team, who weed out any potentially triggering donation messages so as to avoid particular phrases that could set off certain tics.

With her Severe Coprolalia in mind, these measures make sense as a means to prevent any uncontrollable flashing during a stream, as well as inhibit any accidental clothing mishaps in the process.

Alinity isn’t the only streamer to have accidentally flashed the camera, either; there have been a number of recorded incidents of similar slip-ups on the platform, generally resulting in bans, but there’s no doubt that Alinity’s latest incident has stirred up the conversation around consequences for flashing on the platform unlike ever before.