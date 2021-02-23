 Sway House respond to allegations of steroid use - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

Sway House respond to allegations of steroid use

Published: 23/Feb/2021 22:16

by Virginia Glaze
Sway House addresses rumors of alleged steroid use
YouTube: Josh Richards

Share

Bryce Hall Sway House

Popular TikTok group ‘Sway House’ has long been under public scrutiny for their physical appearance, with many critics accusing the influencers of using steroids to achieve their gains — and now, the entire group has spoken out about the rumors.

The Sway House is comprised of a slew of top-tier content creators, including the likes of Bryce Hall, Josh Richards, Griffin Johnson, and Blake Gray, who boast millions of followers between them across multiple social media platforms.

On February 23, the group got together to address popular rumors and speculation about them, using questions specifically provided by their own fans via Twitter.

One of the more popular assumptions about these TikTokers has been spread around many times before, which claims that the group collectively takes steroids and other such enhancers to boost their workout results.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bryce Hall (@brycehall)

While Bryce Hall has admitted to steroid use before, the entire group had yet to speak on the issue as a whole, which came up during their February “assumptions” video.

“I guess I can’t really say anything on this one,” Hall laughed.

“Griffin takes like, fake steroids though,” Richards joked. “He’s not even a full committer!”

“Oh yeah, he gets ‘test boosters,’” Hall replied. “Just shoot it up in the butt!”

“Dude, I literally only take vitamins!” Griffin retorted. “They help increase your natural testosterone levels!”

(Topic begins at 3:00)

The jokes against Griffin come as a humorous turn of the tables, after Tayler Holder grilled Bryce Hall about his own purported steroid use in December. During their humorous Q & A session, Hall did admit that he had used steroids in the past, but had since gone back to being “all natty.”

“Yes, I did,” Hall laughed. “So do so many other people, so f**k you guys! More plates, more dates. You guys were correct!”

“Let me tell you, I’m not encouraging any of my viewers to do it,” he added. “I just wanted to get big. I’m off now, I’m all natty now. Fully.”

(Topic starts at 1:50)

While the accusations of steroid use among the rest of the group remain as mere allegations, it’s important for fans to remember that their favorite influencers likely have a slew of resources at their disposal to obtain such bodies, and that being completely shredded isn’t a totally realistic body goal to set for everyone.

Entertainment

TikToker goes viral for “winning” dumbest ever tattoo contest

Published: 23/Feb/2021 20:59

by Virginia Glaze
TikTok: @wakaflockafloccare / Unsplash.com: Julian Wan, @julianwan

Share

An unfortunate TikToker has gone viral after claiming she unofficially won the platform’s “dumbest tattoo” contest, thanks to getting some ink that has earned an entirely new meaning amid the current health crisis.

Whether it be an inspiring quote, a meaningful symbol, or even aesthetically beautiful artwork, people decide to decorate their bodies with tattoos for a wide variety of reasons.

However, one TikToker’s unique tattoo has made for a seriously awkward situation, thanks to the ongoing debates surrounding mask-wearing in some countries due to global health concerns.

The issue began when TikToker “wakaflockafloccare” decided to get a tattoo with a quote that initially inspired her to be herself, rather than putting on a fake persona. The message reads: “Courageously and radically refuse to wear a mask” — a phrase that, ironically, boasts a highly controversial meaning these days.

Man wearing surgical mask
Unsplash.com: Corina Rainer, @corinarainer
A TikToker’s tattoo about being true to herself now has a different meaning amid the current global health crisis.

In response to another TikToker’s video asking users, “What’s the dumbest tattoo you’ve ever gotten?” she had a hilarious answer: “I’m just gonna go ahead and let you guys know that I won.”

“I wanted it for a couple years,” the TikToker explained. “It basically means, like, being true to yourself and real, and not, like, pretending to be something you’re not.”

While this sentiment would obviously not be most people’s choice for a tattoo these days, the TikToker revealed that she’d gotten her ink done on March 4, 2020, just before health restrictions and social distancing went into place.

@wakaflockafloccar##stitch with @hannanicbic I could NOT have had worse timing. ##fyp ##foryoupage ##tattoo ##worsttattoo ##winner P.S. I’m not anti-mask I promise 🤦🏻‍♀️♬ original sound – wakaflockafloccare

Unsurprisingly, the video has amassed a huge amount of buzz since being uploaded just a day ago, gaining over 1 million views and 215,000 likes — as well as a slew of sympathetic (and hilarious) comments.

“I’m so sorry that the context of your tattoo literally changed overnight after you got it!” one user wrote.

“Well, you have a great attitude about it,” another commented. “May I suggest adding a line? ‘Hindsight is 2020!’”

Commenters on mask Tattoo
TikTok: @wakaflockaflocare
Commenters were quick to offer some creative suggestions to improve the TikToker’s unfortunate tattoo.

The TikToker clarified that she is not part of any anti-health movement and “could NOT have had worse timing.” While there’s no word yet on if she’ll edit the quote with some creative qualifiers, as suggested by commenters, her situation makes for a unique — and quite humorous — moment in history.