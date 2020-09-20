Sway House members under fire for attending another lockdown party

Just weeks after the Sway House faced the wrath of fans and LA authorities after throwing a 21st birthday party for member Bryce Hall, it seems that the group of TikTokers are back to their old ways, as videos have emerged of them attending another party despite the current health crisis.

In footage obtained by drama account TikTok Room, several members of the Sway House - including Bryce Hall, who had previously pledged to stop partying after his last run-in with the law - can be seen standing on tables and cheering.

Advertisement

Among the crowd, there seems to be little social distancing going on, and nobody appears to be wearing masks.

Pictures was also sent to the account seemingly confirming that TikTok influencer Sydney May - who was previously linked to Bryce Hall - was also in attendance at this party alongside Ryland Storms, to which a user commented: "Not Ryland!"

Advertisement

Unsurprisingly, fans responded with a lot of disdain over the Sway House's latest move. One user commented on the TikTok Room's Instagram post: "Are we surprised? No.", while another user said in a comment that got over 100 likes "They [are] just asking for hate tbh [sic]".

Other fans shared similar sentiments over on TikTok Insider's Instagram post of the footage. One user commented that they had "clearly never learned their lesson" and that it was "time to 'deplatform' them", whilst another user said that when Bryce and Josh Richards promised to stop partying, they were just "telling people what they wanted to hear".

where was all this energy when the hype house and the outdoor party for Bryant? When the hype house does things it’s ok but when sway does it it’s a problem and they get hate.



this dont add up — hot chocolate (@aanniiyahhh) September 20, 2020

Meanwhile, over on Twitter, fans were even more skeptical, with one user claiming that influencers over at the Hype House never got the same scrutiny as the Sway House despite also partying during the global health crisis.

Advertisement

Members of the Sway House are yet to respond publicly to the leaked footage of their party.

What happened the last time the Sway House partied?

Bryce Hall along with other members of the Hype House have been under a lot of scrutiny for their lack of social distancing or respect for lockdown rules since August 14, when they threw a big party to celebrate Hall's 21st birthday.

Residents were enraged at these actions, and even reported the boys to the LA mayor, who then made good on his promise to shut down the utilities of any resident found to be hosting house parties.

Advertisement

The controversy surrounding their partying led to the boys being forced to move out of their home, and it really seemed that they were prepared to turn over a new leaf.

At the time, Hall said to reporters that he "regretted" throwing parties during lockdown and "deserved" to "face the consequences" of his actions.

Given that Hall has apparently gone back on his word, and his bail conditions from an arrest in May already being precarious, it will be interesting to see whether any consequences will come from him and the rest of the Sway House for returning to their partying ways.