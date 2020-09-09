Summit1g trolled by DayZ modders invading his game with Christmas trees

DayZ fans got their own back on streaming superstar Jaryd 'Summit1g' Lazar, after he went on a rant about the abundance of trees – specifically Christmas trees – in the game.

Summit has returned to DayZ after a few years away from it, in what started as somewhat of a throwback, but he's now dived right back in.

But, there was no honeymoon phase this time, and it didn't take long for Lazar to make his feelings known about the game's current state. And, his opinions sparked some debate on social media.

On September 6, he tweeted "DayZ needs to remove 50% of their trees and 80% of the Christmas trees."

DayZ needs to remove 50% of their trees and 80% of the Christmas trees. Never had worse forest battles or tracking ppl in any game. — summit1g (@summit1g) September 6, 2020

There was some controversy around this tweet, mainly because some longtime DayZ players thought it wasn't right that a part-timer like Summit1g come in and start making demands.

Some were also worried that the developers would take Summit's feedback onboard more than that of 'dedicated' players.

Seeing all the furor about this, some people thought that the developers were playing a trick on him, by dropping Christmas trees in his lobby.

Decided to take a 10 minute break. Right as I did, this happened. DayZ is TROLLIN me about my Xmas tree rant. pic.twitter.com/RxEkJMXj9Q — summit1g (@summit1g) September 9, 2020

Although it would have been great fun, it looks like this wasn't the responsibility of the devs after all, but instead some pesky modders playing the joke.

Think one of the mods I installed for a server may be behind it? — summit1g (@summit1g) September 9, 2020

On his stream, he didn't even notice all the 1G ornaments at first, until he came back from his ten-minute break.

As he sat back down to watch, he was totally confused, at first also believing it must have been the developers playing a trick on him.

He has been streaming DayZ almost exclusively for over a week now, and enjoying the return to his old stomping grounds.

But, he definitely isn't afraid to share his thoughts on the game's current state. On September 8, developers Bohemia rolled out update 1.09, adding new content, including the Desert Eagle and Revolver.