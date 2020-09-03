Summit1g threatens to stream less because of his "toxic" Twitch chat

Twitch star Jaryd ‘Summit1g' Lazar has revealed that he’s considering taking a break, explaing that “toxic” Twitch chat has made streaming much less enjoyable for him lately.

Summit1g is known for his ability to entertain viewers on a wide variety of games and has consistently been one of the top streamers on Twitch in recent years.

Advertisement

However, the popular content creator revealed that he may soon be taking a break from the streaming platform, during one of his latest Fall Guys’ broadcasts.

In a recent Fall Guys tournament with Shroud, Summit1g fell short on the "See-Saw" course early into their run and responded to those in his chat who were criticizing his play, revealing that he was considering taking some time off.

Advertisement

“You guys really know how to suck the fun out of things bros, thanks,” he replied, “I think it’s just a good time to announce that I think I’m going to take some more time off the stream, couple days a week.”

The streamer explained that even games like Fall Guys had become unenjoyable for him, “I feel like this is the line, we’re playing Fall guys, dude. If I can’t have fun playing Fall Guys with you, I really don’t know what I can anymore with.”

Topic starts at 9:08

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZfQgfbomucY

Summit1g also threatened to leave the site entirely after his contract is up, “Twitch has taken quite a turn and if you can make this s*** unenjoyable, I don’t know how much longer I want to be on the site, might just run this contract we’ll see.”

Advertisement

"It's not just this, this is just the icing on the cake from how it's been for a long time," he explained, "Twitch has been a joke for a while when it comes to the new toxicity of it."

His partner in the tournament, shroud, expressed a similar sentiment, complaining about the toxicity across Twitch chats.

Read More: Dr Disrespect breaks character to reveal anxiety issues from Twitch ban

"I used to stream because it was more fun to stream than play by myself but now if you think about it, I would have a much more enjoyable time playing with these dudes by myself off-stream," Summit also admitted.

Advertisement

He later revealed that he has tried features such as Twitch's permanent sub-mode to help make streaming more enjoyable but admitted that his chat would then move too slow for his liking.

While it remains unclear what exactly Summit1g has planned for his future on Twitch, he seems certain on taking more days off streaming for himself.