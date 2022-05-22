Summit1g returns to CS:GO and proves he’s still got it with impressive clutch

After a long hiatus, popular Twitch streamer Jaryd ‘Summit1g’ Lazar has returned to streaming Counter-Strike, and the veteran player has proved he’s still one of the best in the game.

Summi1g kicked off his career with a brief stint in professional Counter-Strike. However, after playing under organizations such as A51 and Mythic, the player turned to Twitch, where he’d begin streaming regularly from 2013 onwards.

Now, Summit is one of the most popular streamers globally and was once even the most-followed creator on Twitch. With over 6.1M followers, he gradually moved away from his roots in playing Counter-Strike.

Considered as a variety streamer, you can catch Summit playing all sorts of games nowadays, from Sea of Thieves, to even iRacing. However, he recently returned to the first-person shooter CS:GO and proved he can still compete.

Summit recently began playing Counter-Strike again on stream, and in his May 21 broadcast, the former pro player reminded his viewers exactly how good he is.

In a short highlight from his May 21 stream, Summit pulled off an incredible 1v4 while defending B site from the attackers on the classic map Dust 2.

After swiftly taking down the four attackers, his chat went ecstatic for the popular streamer, and even his in-game teammates hyped him up.

While Summit hasn’t played Counter-Strike in a while, he did also recently make his return to Valorant – a similar first-person shooter – where he ended up carrying his team in the first competitive game he played in months.

Clearly showing he’s still got it, long-time fans of the streamer will love to see him continue going back to his roots with Counter-Strike.