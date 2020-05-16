Summit1g loses it with "idiot" Twitch viewers telling him what to do

Veteran Twitch streamer Jaryd 'summit1g' Lazar exploded on some of his Twitch viewers on May 15, slamming them as "idiots" for their backseat gaming antics.

Few Twitch stars are as well versed with the platform as summit1g. A streamer nearly ten years in the making, he has constantly entertained viewers and continues to bring a high level of gameplay to every title he touches.

Given his popularity and longevity on the streaming service, if there's one thing summit does not need, it's advice. However, on May 15, some of his Twitch viewers took it upon themselves to throw some tips his way, after he died a couple of times in Sea of Thieves.

"I'll give you my warning right now, that I am not in a good mood," summit started. "I'm not letting sh*t slide, I will perma-ban every single f**king stupid sh*t I see. Okay? I don't care if it's sub mode. Say some stupid sh*t if you don't give a f**k about being a sub here and I'm cool with that. Raise your hand? Do it."

He then told his chat to "relax", and hit out at viewers who try and give him advice when he's playing Arena mode: "A bunch of dumb a**es come out of the woodworks that all think they're good at video games because they've been watching Counter-Strike and professionals play."

"Like who the f**k are they?" he finished. "All of these dumb a**es talking shit today, bro I can't take it. 'Oh you didn't win those two games, obviously you're doing something wrong!' Like no man, sometimes you just lose to a better team, you f**king idiot."

While he's been enjoying Sea of Thieves of late, it's clear he does not enjoy the attitude of some viewers. However, with permanent bans being issued, Summit won't be bothered by the same culprits again.