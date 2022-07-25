Summit1g hits back at claims his Twitch channel is “falling off”

Calum Patterson . Last updated: Jul 25, 2022

Summit1g spoke out on how Twitch viewership really works for streamers big and small, in response to claims that his channel was “slowing down” and even suggestions he is “falling off.”

Jaryd ‘Summit1g‘ Lazar is one of Twitch’s most established broadcasters. Streaming since the days of Justin.tv, he’s been through the entire life of Twitch so far, and still remains incredibly popular.

One of Summit’s most impressive feats is his ability to maintain viewership despite playing such a variety of games – never tied down by just one genre or exact game that his viewers demand he plays.

But, this does lead to some peaks and troughs in his viewership stats, something he has responded to before, but perhaps never so directly.

Summit explains Twitch viewership “secret”

Addressing suggestions that his channel might be in decline, Lazar said: “Let me tell you a secret. People have been coming in the channel for ten years now, talking about how the channel’s getting slower, ‘you’re falling off’, ‘why is your viewer count so low.’

“I’m going to tell you a secret. Normal streamers, who aren’t the very, very tip-top, your viewer count is going to fluctuate, quite heavily. And it’s going to be a lot of things that affect it.”

Summit does acknowledge that the streamer themselves can affect viewership, through things like “mood” and “energy”, as well as their choice of game. But there are also factors out of a streamer’s control.

Summit continues, “your viewer count will go from here, to here, to here, to here – a hundred thousand times throughout your entire career.

“There’s no point worrying about where it’s at, every single day, how fast it grew, any of that sh*t dude.”

While Summit is certainly speaking from experience, his viewership stats have actually remained fairly consistent over the long term.

Although he has enjoyed spikes, such as averaging over 100,000 concurrent viewers in April 2020, his average viewership every month since 2015 has been between 15,000-30,000, with only a handful of months exceeding this, or dropping lower.

While there are others who can boast this level of consistency over such a long time, like sodapoppin and LIRIK, they are certainly in the minority, even among the biggest streamers.