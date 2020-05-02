Summit1g gives cryptic response to rumors he's leaving Twitch for Mixer

Streaming star Jaryd ’Summit1g’ Lazar once again has fans speculating that he could be set to switch from Twitch to Mixer after giving a pretty cryptic answer to a question on the matter.

Ever since Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins and Michael ‘Shroud’ Grzesiek called time on their relationships with Twitch and hopped over to Mixer, streaming fans have been speculating as to who would follow.

As someone who has been around for a long time and has built up a huge following on Twitch, Summit1g falls right into the category of possible movers – and has even hinted at major news in his future. He has had fans speculating plenty about a move, saying he was waiting on some kind of decision to be announced, and some viewers fully believe he is headed for Mixer.

Advertisement

As a result of the possible switch, which many fans probably wouldn’t be too happy about, some loyal viewers have even gone as far as pleading with him to stick with Twitch – noting the growing the speculation.

“I appreciate it my friend," Summit replied to a donation that asked him not to go to Mixer in the future. “Don’t worry mate, everything will be ok dudes,” the former Counter-Strike player continued in a pretty solemn tone that only added further fuel to the fire for some fans.

Advertisement

Obviously, even though he has been linked with making the switch for quite some time, if Summit indeed does leave Twitch, he wouldn’t just announce it in a reply to a donation. Both Ninja and Shroud got pretty big announcement videos to celebrate switches.

However, Summit could also just be playing his hand in regard to renegotiating his contract with Twitch. A lot of streamers have re-upped their deals with the streaming platform since the switches to other platforms began happening – so it could all just be a ploy from the leader of the 1G Squad.