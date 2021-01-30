 Summit1g blown away by incredible gift from Twitch - Dexerto
Summit1g blown away by incredible gift from Twitch

Published: 30/Jan/2021 12:56

by Georgina Smith
Summit1g reads a thank you card from Twitch
Twitch: summit1g

Summit1g Twitch

Streamer Jaryd ‘summit1g’ Lazar was stunned after he opened an amazing gift sent to him by the Twitch team, revealing an incredible handmade sculpture of him and anime character Naruto.

Former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive player summit1g is hugely popular on Twitch, boasting a following of over 5.8 million on his channel.

Having streamed for 8 years now, he’s managed to remain one of the most-watched broadcasters, and receives a lot of love from his many fans online – as well as from Twitch themselves.

Summit1g looking at camera
Summit1g, Twitch
Summit1g has a huge following online.

Twitch has been known in the past to surprise some of their most popular streamers with insane gifts. In November they surprised Pokimane, Valkyrae and xChocoBars with a backyard party with bathtubs full of gifts, and even a “meditation tent” with a movie projector inside.

Jaryd was the latest person to receive a gift from one of his mods and Twitch staff member, Pluto, and the Twitch team, and it’s safe to say he was over the moon with the personal gift.

Summit1g unboxes Twitch gift

On stream, he read aloud the thank you card that came along with a rather large box. The letter said, “thank you. I know the only thing bigger than your head is your love for Naruto. Thanks for always being a trendsetter and an amazing partner on Twitch. Love Pluto, and your Twitch fam.”

Already touched by the letter, he then moved on to open the box. Inside was a stunning sculpture, on top of which a model of him alongside Naruto stood. “Woah dude, what the f**k man,” he said, in awe at the intricate gift. Even better, the base of the sculpture lights up and fits in perfectly with the rest of his background.

The sculpture was hand-sculpted and hand-painted by Christopher Notbusch who said “It was an honor for me to bring something like this to life.”

Twitch’s Pluto also tweeted, “One of the coolest gifts I’ve had the pleasure of working on. Cnotbusch CRUSHED this one.”

The sculpture was months in the making and Christoper Notbusch’s hard work and time absolutely paid off, with viewers loving Jaryd’s reaction to the unexpected gift.

Summit1g remains in the top 20 most-followed streamers on Twitch, and is still a trendsetter on the platform. He’s also managed to stay relatively controversy-free, and unlike some of his counterparts, has never left Twitch for a competing platform like YouTube or Mixer.

Entertainment

Twitch bans streamer indefinitely after gross swimming pool stream

Published: 30/Jan/2021 11:22

by Georgina Smith
Streamer Wesbtw in a YouTube video
YouTube: WesBtw

Twitch

Streamer WesBtw has been banned indefinitely by Twitch after he filled a pool with various food products on stream. However, Wes and his viewers say that while the stream may have been gross, it didn’t warrant a ban.

Twitch has become the home of hundreds of different types of content surrounding a variety of games, but often the most bizarre on-stream moments happen when games aren’t involved at all.

WesBtw is a streamer and YouTuber who on January 29 began teasing a self-proclaimed “disgusting pool stream” for the following day on Twitter.

In the lead up he posted a picture of a table filled with a variety of different grocery products including milk, sour cream, bread, mustard, and much more, along with the caption: “One man. One pool. One bedroom. Countless gross s**t. It’s gonna be mayhem.”

He spent the stream filling the pool with these items while standing in it, but the fun was cut short when Twitch banned him.

Shortly after, Wes explained what had actually happened on Twitter. “I was indefinitely banned for bodily fluids but ZERO bodily fluids were shown or occurred. No pee, no poo, no vomit, no blood, etc.”

He went on to say: “There was no open wounds, there was no blood, there was no pee/poop AND I never peed or pooped in the pool, there was no vomit, there was no spit. I have spent the last 3 months turning my life around losing weight, quitting drinking, etc. And now this… ffs.”

Many of his viewers agreed that while the stream was gross, as was the intent, it was not worthy of an indefinite ban.

One person commented: “He has literally been preaching to follow ToS every episode and has been doing great! There’s no body fluids anywhere. Wtf.” Another agreed, writing: “can confirm, was watching. Ridiculous ban.”

The ban certainly seems to have come as a blow to WesBtw and his community, but they have been trying to reach Twitch on Twitter to appeal it.

At the time of writing, Wes’s Twitch account is still unavailable.