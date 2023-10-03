Subway worker goes viral after sharing fake customer’s “messed-up” prank

A Subway worker has gone viral after sharing how he fell for a fake customer’s prank — viewers dubbing the stunt as “messed up” and “devious”.

According to a report by the UCLA Labor Center, the fast-food industry is an “economic juggernaut” in which workers face an array of challenges.

So, it’s understandable that the last thing these employees want is for their time to be wasted.

Nonetheless, that’s exactly what happened to this Subway worker as he recounted a “mess-up” prank played by a fake customer on TikTok.

Preston Walker took to the social media platform moments after his shift at Subway was interrupted by the man’s “devious” plan.

“A man just walked into our store and he handed me this paper,” Walker said, holding up a detailed order scrawled onto an envelope. The man then went outside to “smoke a cigarette real fast”, with Walker agreeing to get to work without asking for payment first.

Having luckily started on only two of the six sandwiches, he was shortly afterward interrupted by a coworker who pointed out that there was “not one single man smoking a cigarette outside.”

“We are 100% positive he came and pranked us and that is a f***** up ass thing to do,” Walker said.

TikTok: prestonwalker__ The order was for six sandwiches that the man asked to be made “exact”.

The TikTok quickly went viral, amassing nearly two million views. Reactions, however, were largely mixed. While some said it was “messed up” to go through “that much trouble” just for a prank, others claimed Walker should take the experience as a lesson.

“I worked at Subway 23 years ago; I wouldn’t have even cut the bread until he was back in or I made him pay first,” one person said.

Another commenter had a completely different response; “I watch too many movies because before he said prank, my first thought was [a] ghost.”

It is unknown whether the man ever returned for his order. Check out all the latest entertainment news on our page here.