Subway worker fired after disgusting “food prep” videos go viral

A Subway worker is going viral on social media after sharing videos of himself stepping on sandwich toppings, throwing bread on the ground, and putting food items on a toilet seat.

Looks like nobody’s gonna be “eating fresh” at this Subway location anytime soon.

A Subway sandwich artist has taken the internet by storm after officially throwing his hands in the air and deciding that today was the day he was truly done putting together subs for a living.

The worker first gained attention over on Reddit, where a video showing the man stepping on sandwich toppings in his shoes sparked outrage from viewers.

Advertisement

Subway worker goes viral for destroying sandwich toppings

That wasn’t the only offense he caused in the sandwich restaurant, by far; the worker also carefully placed sandwich meat and cheeses on a toilet seat, and even placed some veggies on the ground next to it.

Read More: Viral TikTok shows incredible retro Pokemon tattoo tributes

The worker also flashed his name badge before flinging various sandwich fixings all over the place in another video, showing his name as Jumanne, before shouting: “F**k Subway!”

He also shared his social media handle, JumanneWay.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jumanne (@jumannestruggled)

It has also been found out that the worker put up a series of similar videos on some Instagram and Facebook accounts under the name ‘JumanneStruggled,’ where he can be seen reacting to his Subway sandwich destruction.

Advertisement

He also shows himself rapping while working in various fast food locations, like Taco Bell.

The internet is buzzing with comments about the sandwich artist, with many commenters finding the issue less than savory.

That vid of the subway worker stepping on the food 🥴🥴🥴🤮🤮🤮 — Taura Bee (@TAURA0516) October 15, 2021

I seen a man literally stepping in the containers of subway food and lining the meat on the toilet. I aint never eating that shit again lmaoo — J A Y. (@JayROCKz_) October 15, 2021

@SUBWAY yo, is this for real, dude posts stepping on food, tampering with drinks, now this??? https://t.co/30MCxrhN3v — Dale (@SoulflareG) October 15, 2021

Subway worker fired after food-destroying videos go viral

Newsweek has since reported that the worker has been fired from the Subway location after his videos went viral online.

“Subway and our network of franchisees take health and food safety extremely seriously and don’t condone any behavior that violates our strict policies in these areas,” a Subway spokesperson said.

“While Subway restaurants are individually owned and operated, we have confirmed with the franchisee of this location that the employee was immediately terminated after he learned of the employee’s actions.”