Stunning Takanashi Kiara figure has Hololive fans rushing to pre-order

Good Smile has announced its latest collaboration with Hololive, opening pre-orders for a stunning Takanashi Kiara POP UP PARADE figurine that offers great value.

Vtubers lend themselves well to merchandise thanks to their stylish designs and the community-oriented culture. Given this, it’s no surprise that big talent agencies like Nijisanji and VShojo regularly release merch for fans to buy.

Unsurprisingly, Hololive is no exception with its ongoing collab with Good Smile already seeing EN members Gawr Gura and Mori Calliope receive figures confirmed for June 30, 2023.

Article continues after ad

Now the next Hololive EN star to be added to the line-up has been confirmed with pre-orders for Takanashi Kiara’s POP UP PARADE figure going live.

Hololive fans adore POP UP PARADE Takanashi Kiara figure

Kiara’s new figure was announced by Good Smile as the latest addition to its Pop Up Parade series. Pre-orders for the figure are already live and will remain open until July 6, 2023.

The figure measures 17cm in height and is priced at ¥5,500, roughly the equivalent of $40 USD. For a high-quality figurine with gorgeous colors and refined details that’s an extremely competitive price.

Article continues after ad

Those interested should be aware that the listed retail price doesn’t include shipping. Good Smile uses Express International Shipping which costs ¥2,000, $18 USD, or €16 per order regardless of destination.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The reception to the figure on Reddit and Twitter has been overwhelmingly positive, with Hololive fans rushing to pre-order. Fans were particularly impressed by the vibrant colors, accentuated by Kiara’s radiant design:

“AAAAAAH, finally! I pre-ordered right away, I’ve been waiting literally years for this!”

Article continues after ad

“It’s a very cute pose, and her colors look fantastic. Got my preorder in!”

“Love how colorful it came out. That one’s going to be in my collection for sure.”

“Preordered her, I’m already committed to completing the myths when Gura and Calli preorders opened up a couple of months ago. Can’t wait for Ame and Ina’s pre-orders to open.”

Good Smile is partnered with a range of stores that are expected to sell Kiara’s figure alongside the rest of the Hololive range. You can see the full list on the Partner Shops section of Good Smile’s official website.