Authorities ask Studio Ghibli fans to not take lewd photos at theme park

Japanese authorities want visitors at the Studio Ghibli theme park to stop taking lewd photos with the attractions.

Inspired by the animated films from Studio Ghibli and Hayao Miyazaki, Ghibli Park opened its doors to the public late last year.

The attraction is located at Expo 2005 Aichi Commemorative Park (Moricoro Park) in Nagakute, Aichi, Japan, with several of its attractions featuring iconic landmarks and characters from Studio Ghibli films.

Princess Mononoke‘s Mononoke Village section allows visitors to explore the Muromachi period in which the animated feature is set.

Meanwhile, the vibrant Witch Valley area should spark joy for those familiar with Kiki’s Delivery Service and Howl’s Moving Castle. But some park attendees have taken their love for these franchises too far.

Article continues after ad

Ghibli Park visitors have been taking indecent photos on-site

A recent report from CNN notes that authorities in Japan plan to take action against Ghibli Park visitors who take lewd photographs with the statues.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Singapore’s Strait Times publication acknowledged these occurrences last week when images of park attendees groping the Ghibli-inspired statues caught the attention of authorities.

Aichi Governor Hideaki Omura denounced these actions in a press conference on Thursday, March 9. The official spoke of his intention to ask the theme park’s operating company to prevent visitors from engaging in improper behavior.

Omura said the following during the conference, “It is extremely regrettable. We will take firm action because [Ghibli Park] is located within the prefectural park.”

Article continues after ad

The Governor later added, “Ghibli Park is a place for adults and children to have fun while experiencing Ghibli films. I don’t want people who do things that many find offensive to come to the park.”

Here’s to hoping Japanese authorities won’t have to apply too much pressure to convince bad actors that fondling statues at a public park is gross misconduct.