Student goes viral with “revenge” on thief who keeps stealing his food

A college student has gone viral on TikTok for trolling a thief who keeps stealing his food deliveries as he tries to expose whoever the food-stealing mastermind is.

As it’s gotten bigger and bigger over the last year or so, TikTok has become the go-to platform for many social media users who want to share the goings-on from their everyday lives.

From that, videos have gone viral every single day, as users have encountered some strange things. Though, in the case of Ethan Pham, who has over 250,000 followers on TikTok, he’s been having his food stolen.

The University of Texas student first reported the strange happenings back in late January when his Chipotle delivery was stolen from right outside his dorm room. His video on the matter garnered over 1.6 million views, with users begging him for an update.

College student goes viral trying to expose fast food thief

Well, Ethan has obliged and revealed that, even a few weeks later, some of his deliveries are still being taken by unnamed people.

That’s led him to increasing his hunt for the suspect, as he’s been planting fake food deliveries to try and catch people out. In his update, Ethan revealed that he stuffed a Chick Fil A bag full of trash and left a dumpster diving meme in there as well.

He hasn’t actually caught the suspect yet, but he’s got an idea in mind. “I lowkey have a plan for that later on, but it’s still in the works,” he said, noting he still wants to “troll them a little bit.”

A number of viewers are on his side, even suggesting ways he could catch them out. “Buy an Apple AirTag and put it in the bag,” said one. “Just chill in the lobby and see who takes it,” added another.

Clearly, the search is still on and users are eager to see what happens.