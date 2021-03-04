Streamer TinaKitten announces break from Twitch after breakup with Jummy - Dexerto

Popular Twitch streamer ‘TinaKitten’ surprised her fanbase by announcing an unexpected hiatus from broadcasting — and many viewers are linking this sudden break to her recent split from now ex-boyfriend Jummy.

TinaKitten is a fairly popular face on Twitch, boasting over 460,000 followers on the livestreaming platform for her hilarious Among Us broadcasts with other content creators and additional gaming streams.

Up until recently, TinaKitten was dating fellow streamer Jummy, who is often associated with popular streaming group OfflineTV, as he is LilyPichu’s personal assistant.

However, on March 3, this all changed, as Jummy revealed in a somber series of tweets that he and TinaKitten had unfortunately parted ways.

i turned off all notifications after this tweet but to clear up any confusion please don't bad mouth tina, the amount of work and effort she put into our relationship is something I'll always be grateful for, but sometimes things just don't work out — jummy with temmie (@jummychu2) March 3, 2021

Knowing that high-profile breakups in the streaming world can get quite volatile, Jimmy also urged his followers not to harass TinaKitten over their split, and expressed gratitude for their time together.

“There’s no easy way of saying this, so I’ll keep it simple,” he wrote. “Single btw.”

“I turned off all notifications after this tweet but to clear up any confusion: please don’t bad mouth tina, the amount of work and effort she put into our relationship is something I’ll always be grateful for, but sometimes things just don’t work out.”

Around the same time as Jummy’s tweet was published, TinaKitten took to social media to announce that she would be taking a week-long hiatus from streaming, which many fans are attributing to her breakup (although she didn’t say as much).

Think I'm gonna take a break from streaming for a bit, will be back at it in about a week 😀

Take care!! ❤ — tina 😀 (@TeanaKitten) March 3, 2021

Although neither party has yet to give a specific reason for their split — and they certainly don’t have to — fans are coming out of the woodwork with words of comfort for both personalities, although some are worried about the future dynamic of their current friend group, considering how awkward tensions can be between heartbroken couples.

In fact, some fans of Jummy have even accused Tina of “clout-chasing” — although Tina herself has attributed her success to him in the past, stating in a February livestream that “a lot of you wouldn’t even know I existed without Jummy.”

“He’s a really great guy,” she said of their relationship. “He’s always seen stuff in me that I couldn’t see. He always saw potential in me, even though I didn’t see it in myself.”

For now, it looks like fans will have to wait a little while before TinaKitten returns to Twitch as she and Jummy recover from their recent breakup.