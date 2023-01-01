Streamer stunned as Twitch bans “sexual” emote

Filip is a Belgium-based journalist who is currently on Dexerto's UK team. He spends his free time clearing out his endless gaming backlog or burning something in the kitchen. You can contact Filip at filip.krawanski@dexerto.com

BazzaGazza, a Twitch streamer who predominantly broadcasts his adventures in Grand Theft Auto Roleplay (GTA RP), was left stunned after Twitch removed an emote for containing “sexual content”.

On December 30, 2022 BazzaGazza revealed to his audience during a live stream that his emote “bazzShake” has been removed from Twitch.

The emote in question features a yellow kangaroo with a red scarf, which is BazzaGazza’s mascot, wiggling his tail or twerking.

The lack of communication from Twitch up to the moment of banning said emote angered Bazza and went on to spark a heated debate about rules enforcement on Twitch.

This is on the back of other decisions made by Twitch and their staff, such as the banning of Jinnytty’s “yyjTasty” emote for the same reason of featuring “sexual content.”

BazzaGazza’s “bazzShake” emote removed from Twitch

Bazza was very vocal about the removal of his emote. Pointing out that the official “Kreygasm” emote, which is meant to mimic an orgasm in both the name and the emote content itself, is allowed.

He contrasted that to milder emotes of cartoon characters twerking, which have been deemed “too sexual” for Twitch.

Twitch is seemingly clamping down on any emotes that feature twerking. In the last year there have been multiple banning incidents targeting emotes that involve the provocative dance move.

Another victim of the ban wave was BigSyn, who was outraged that his emote was not allowed on Twitch while the platform hosts an entire hot tub section.

Kara Corvus also lost her twerking emote in July 2021, with other content creators sharing news that their emotes have also been purged.

Neither Twitch nor any of its representatives or staff have commented on the situation. Since this has seemingly been a situation developing for a couple of years now, we are unlikely to receive an official explanation.