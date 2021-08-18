Streamer Roshtein quickly unbanned on Twitch after suspension mistake

Casino streamer Roshtein was banned during a live stream on Twitch on August 17, but then quickly unbanned as his suspension was apparently a mistake.

Twitch announced on August 12 its plans to combat the gambling streams that have become massively popular on the site by banning referral codes and links for slots and roulette.

In Twitch’s original announcement, they stated “We will continue to monitor gambling-related content and update our approach as needed. To give you time to remove this content from your channel, enforcement will be delayed until August 17, 2021.”

When casino streamer Roshtein was banned on August 17, many thought it was for violations against this new policy, as Roshtein previously had affiliate links on his channel.

Roshtein banned then unbanned

Sixteen hours after tweeting that he was banned on Twitch, Roshtein gave an update that he was unbanned.

He said: “Regarding the ban, it was apparently a mistake – and it’s cool, I needed the sleep. Thank you @TwitchSupport”.

The streamer is known for playing different casino games on his Twitch streams like slots and roulette, which have been the subject of much controversy on Twitch.

Roshtein did not mention what exactly the mistake was as of now. We do not know if the ban was related to the affiliate links that used to appear during his Twitch streams.